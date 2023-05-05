Yuba City High baseball won its second straight over rival River Valley, and in doing so likely secured its position into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II postseason that begins at home sites around Northern California on Tuesday. 

According to projections from Sac-MaxPreps, Yuba City (16-10, 11-6 Capital Valley Conference) will open as the No. 9 seed on the road against No. 8 Granite Bay, a team out of the Sierra Foothill League ranked 26th in the MaxPreps SJS poll on Thursday. 

