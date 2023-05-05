Yuba City High baseball won its second straight over rival River Valley, and in doing so likely secured its position into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II postseason that begins at home sites around Northern California on Tuesday.
According to projections from Sac-MaxPreps, Yuba City (16-10, 11-6 Capital Valley Conference) will open as the No. 9 seed on the road against No. 8 Granite Bay, a team out of the Sierra Foothill League ranked 26th in the MaxPreps SJS poll on Thursday.
Official brackets for all seven divisions in the SJS will be revealed after 3 p.m. Saturday.
A Roseville loss to Woodcreek Friday likely secures a second place finish for Yuba City in the CVC, The Honkers stayed at No. 35 in the SJS poll to close out the week.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
The highest-ranked baseball team in the mid-valley was Sutter, which closed the week at No.28 and tied atop the Pioneer Valley League with Colfax at 10-2 after the Falcons fell to Marysville, 7-6 on Thursday in Placer County.
The win likely puts Marysville (15-10, 7-5 PVL) into third place in the PVL. Sac MaxPreps, on Thursday, projected Marysville as the five-seed in a 13-team Division IV format.
Marysville closed the regular season with its fifth win in six tries, capped by Thursday’s road victory.
Dairius Jacobs, Thomas Hinojosa and Stevie Cherry each had two hits, with Cherry driving in three runs and adding a home run. Hinojosa added a pair of RBI for Marysville, which held off Colfax in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory that pushed Sutter into a first-place tie with Colfax in league.
The Huskies (18-5-1) are projected as the No. 3 seed in Division V to take on No. 6 Escalon, according to Sac MaxPreps Thursday.
Wheatland, at 5-7, finished in a three-way tie for fourth, which is the final automatic playoff berth allowed by the SJS.
Sutter stayed at No. 2 behind Vacaville (22-1) in the section. The Huskies open the final week of the regular season with a home doubleheader against Lindhurst Wednesday, followed by a monumental out of section battle against 24-0-1 East Nicolaus in Sutter.
East Nicolaus dropped to 22 in the MaxPreps state poll, but tops in the Northern Section overall and D-V poll.
East Nicolaus opens this week at home against SJS’s No. 43 Marysville (13-6, 10-3 PVL) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Wheatland, perhaps helped by strength of schedule, jumped four spots on Thursday to No. 33 in the section. The Pirates (16-8) close the season at Millennium on May 10 and in Chico on May 11. Chico is the projected three-seed in the NSCIF D-II playoffs that will be released on May 13.
Colusa (22-3-1) stayed at No. 3 in the NSCIF poll, but No. 1 in Division IV in both the MaxPreps and section polls as of Thursday.
The RedHawks host Durham Monday at 4 p.m. to conclude Sac Valley League action.