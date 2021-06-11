Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Both the Optimist High School baseball and softball all-star games were canceled this year for the protection and safety of the players, coaches, officials, fans, and volunteers due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus.
These exhibitions would have provided the top senior athletes of Sacramento and Greater Sacramento region the venue to showcase their skills and prowess.
Locally on the small school north team were selections Drew Bradbury (Colusa), Connor Timmins (East Nicolaus), Andrew Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez (Lindhurst), Devon Conway and Cooper Williams (Marysville), Kyle Giovannoni and Justin Matsui (Sutter), High School Huskies and Josh Pickell and Chad Wilkins (Wheatland).
Bryson Reif of Yuba City, was the lone area selection on the large school north team.
Softball selections
Locally, on the small school north team were selections Makayla Frias and Emily Pingrey (Colusa), Brynn Lauppe (East Nicolaus), Daisy Hill and Lillean Supat (Lindhurst), Kaylen Galaviz and Isabella Mendoza (Marysville), Isabel Gildea, Meadow Topete (Sutter) and Daisy Tinsley (Wheatland).
Jordy Martins, of Yuba City, was the lone area selection on the large school north team.
Late Thursday
College baseball
Gold Sox 17, San Mateo 9
Yuba-Sutter won its opener with San Mateo in an offensive slugfest at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
Brandon Motheral led the way by going 3-5 with six runs batted in. Logan Whitesides added three hits, while Brad Madison a couple to help the Gold Sox improve to 3-2 in front of 350 paid attendance.
Today (Saturday) Yuba-Sutter begins a two-game set with Sacramento. All games begin at 7 p.m., except Sunday when it is pushed up an hour to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C Street) and online at goldsox.com.
Pro baseball
River Cats 15, Tacoma 7
The Sacramento River Cats (14-17) hammered out a season-high 15 runs on 17 hits to cruise to victory in their series opener with the Tacoma Rainiers (15-15).
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.