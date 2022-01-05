Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
College basketball
Due in part to an abundance of COVID-19 cancelations and postponements across the region, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) approved a proposal to extend the regular basketball season by one week to allow extra time to make up missed games due to COVID protocol, Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said.
As a result of a longer regular season, Burns said the postseason will be condensed by a week.
“With this approval, the (Bay Valley Conference) has collectively decided to reschedule (multiple) basketball games (men and women),” Burns said in a statement Wednesday.
Yuba’s first rescheduled game is moved from Jan. 6 to Feb. 22 for a men’s and women’s doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Yuba College in Linda.
On Jan. 11, Yuba’s road doubleheader at Solano College is moved to Feb. 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Burns said assuming there are no more COVID issues, the 49ers are scheduled to resume their season Jan. 13 at home against Contra Costa beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s game.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 8, Gridley 0
Dara Schmidt scored three times and had two assists to lead Sutter Union High School over Gridley in a league soccer game.
Prep boys soccer
Gridley 2, Sutter 1
Hector Palafox and Ricardo Ramos each scored for Gridley during Tuesday’s league win over Sutter, helping the Bulldogs stay unbeaten in BVL play.
Palafox added an assist and tallied 22 steals on defense. Gridley hosts Corning today (Thursday) at 3:15 p.m. Sutter is at LP’s Harrison Stadium at 4 p.m. today.
Prep boys basketball
Sutter 51, Gridley 48
Amrin Mann poured in 20 points, while Caden Simmons added 10 and three steals to lead the Huskies over Gridley Tuesday.
Sutter improved to 2-0 in league.