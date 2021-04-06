Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.

Baseball  

In a battle of Colusa County, the Colusa High baseball team went to 2-0 in the Spring Classic (9-0 overall) with a 15-4 rout of Pierce in five innings. 

Blake Kalfsbeek finished 2-4 and scored twice, while Clay Randolph went 1-2, scored twice and had three runs batted in. 

Marysville 10, Colfax 1

Marysville’s Matthew Haggard pitched a complete game Tuesday leading his team to a 10-1 win over Colfax at home.

Haggard struck out three batters, gave up three hits and allowed one earned run. Offensively, Cooper Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Jaxon Finley went 1-for-3 with a triple, drove in one run and scored one run.

Marysville (4-1) will host Pleasant Valley today (Wednesday). First pitch is at 10 a.m.

PV 6, Sutter 5 

Pleasant Valley rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to overtake Sutter for the second time this year, 6-5 Tuesday at the Spring Classic. 

Kyle Giovannoni and Connor Babler each had run-scoring doubles for the Huskies (2-4) in defeat. Giovannoni started and went five innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine. 

Sutter hosts Colfax (5-2) on the final day of the classic at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday). 

Yuba City 8, Antelope 0

CJ Hopper had a couple hits, Bryson Reif provided a two-run double to help Yuba City baseball team shut out Antelope on the road 8-0 for its first win of the season. 

The Honkers (1-6) got a solid outing from Reif on the hill, as the senior allowed two hits, no runs and struck out 10 in 5-⅓ innings. 

Yuba City continues its series with Antelope Thursday at home beginning at 6 p.m.

 

Softball

Wheatland 2, River Valley 1

Wheatland scored twice in the bottom of the seventh drop River Valley at home, 2-1 Tuesday. 

Hallie Prather drove in the first run of the seventh with a single, while Hannah Golenor earned the walk-off game-winning RBI when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Prather got the win in the circle with a complete-game four-hit shutout. 

Wheatland (2-2) is at East Nicolaus at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday). 

 

Soccer 

Sutter 5, Wheatland 2

Sutter was led offensively by Swaisy Van Dusen’s four goals, while Dara Schmidt added a score and three assists to guide Sutter to victory. 

Brianna Lopez chipped in two assists. 

Freshman goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach collected seven saves for the Huskies (5-2). 

Sutter hosts Gridley on April 13. 

 

Live Oak 2, Winters 2

Live Oak scored twice in the first half on goals by Baylee Alvarado and Ryelin Jansen, but ended up settling for a draw when Winters rallied for a goal in the second half, tying the game at two. 

Maya Goodson assisted on one of Live Oak’s goals. 

Live Oak is 3-0-1. 

Monday’s results

Girls soccer

Sutter 7, Colusa 0

Swaisy Van Dusen netted three goals and added a trio of assists, while Dara Schmidt also provided a hat trick to lead Sutter to a 7-0 win over Colusa Monday. 

Kylie LeMaster chipped in a goal and two assists. 

 

Girls volleyball

Pierce 3, Sutter 0

Pierce swept Sutter in straight sets (25-9, 25-12, 25-13). 

For Sutter, senior Katie Mar had six assists and two aces, Katelyn Heraty finished with six kills and Abigail Fremd collected three blocks. 

Sutter is at Pierce Thursday for a 6 p.m. game. 

 

Baseball

Colusa 4, PV 0

Lefty Drew Bradbury pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout to help Colusa stay unbeaten and drop Pleasant Valley (Chico), 3-0 Monday on the opening day of the Spring Classic. 

Bradbury struck out 10 against a team that Colusa has not faced since at least 2016.  

Offensively, Nick Price went 2-3 and scored a run, while Emanuel Frias added a double. 

PV committed five errors. 

Colfax 10, Marysville 4

Marysville dropped its first game of the year, 10-4 to Colfax. Cole Tyler was 3-4 with an RBI, Jaxon Finley doubled and drove in a run. 

March Madness

Jen Kehr was the overall winner in local resident Jerry Fish’s March Madness pool this year. Kehr scored 123 points to win the top prize of $700. 

Anyone interested in signing up for Fish’s 2022 pool can email him at usfish@comcast.net.

