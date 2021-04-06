Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Baseball
In a battle of Colusa County, the Colusa High baseball team went to 2-0 in the Spring Classic (9-0 overall) with a 15-4 rout of Pierce in five innings.
Blake Kalfsbeek finished 2-4 and scored twice, while Clay Randolph went 1-2, scored twice and had three runs batted in.
Marysville 10, Colfax 1
Marysville’s Matthew Haggard pitched a complete game Tuesday leading his team to a 10-1 win over Colfax at home.
Haggard struck out three batters, gave up three hits and allowed one earned run. Offensively, Cooper Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Jaxon Finley went 1-for-3 with a triple, drove in one run and scored one run.
Marysville (4-1) will host Pleasant Valley today (Wednesday). First pitch is at 10 a.m.
PV 6, Sutter 5
Pleasant Valley rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to overtake Sutter for the second time this year, 6-5 Tuesday at the Spring Classic.
Kyle Giovannoni and Connor Babler each had run-scoring doubles for the Huskies (2-4) in defeat. Giovannoni started and went five innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine.
Sutter hosts Colfax (5-2) on the final day of the classic at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Yuba City 8, Antelope 0
CJ Hopper had a couple hits, Bryson Reif provided a two-run double to help Yuba City baseball team shut out Antelope on the road 8-0 for its first win of the season.
The Honkers (1-6) got a solid outing from Reif on the hill, as the senior allowed two hits, no runs and struck out 10 in 5-⅓ innings.
Yuba City continues its series with Antelope Thursday at home beginning at 6 p.m.
Softball
Wheatland 2, River Valley 1
Wheatland scored twice in the bottom of the seventh drop River Valley at home, 2-1 Tuesday.
Hallie Prather drove in the first run of the seventh with a single, while Hannah Golenor earned the walk-off game-winning RBI when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Prather got the win in the circle with a complete-game four-hit shutout.
Wheatland (2-2) is at East Nicolaus at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Soccer
Sutter 5, Wheatland 2
Sutter was led offensively by Swaisy Van Dusen’s four goals, while Dara Schmidt added a score and three assists to guide Sutter to victory.
Brianna Lopez chipped in two assists.
Freshman goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach collected seven saves for the Huskies (5-2).
Sutter hosts Gridley on April 13.
Live Oak 2, Winters 2
Live Oak scored twice in the first half on goals by Baylee Alvarado and Ryelin Jansen, but ended up settling for a draw when Winters rallied for a goal in the second half, tying the game at two.
Maya Goodson assisted on one of Live Oak’s goals.
Live Oak is 3-0-1.
Monday’s results
Girls soccer
Sutter 7, Colusa 0
Swaisy Van Dusen netted three goals and added a trio of assists, while Dara Schmidt also provided a hat trick to lead Sutter to a 7-0 win over Colusa Monday.
Kylie LeMaster chipped in a goal and two assists.
Girls volleyball
Pierce 3, Sutter 0
Pierce swept Sutter in straight sets (25-9, 25-12, 25-13).
For Sutter, senior Katie Mar had six assists and two aces, Katelyn Heraty finished with six kills and Abigail Fremd collected three blocks.
Sutter is at Pierce Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
Baseball
Colusa 4, PV 0
Lefty Drew Bradbury pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout to help Colusa stay unbeaten and drop Pleasant Valley (Chico), 3-0 Monday on the opening day of the Spring Classic.
Bradbury struck out 10 against a team that Colusa has not faced since at least 2016.
Offensively, Nick Price went 2-3 and scored a run, while Emanuel Frias added a double.
PV committed five errors.
Colfax 10, Marysville 4
Marysville dropped its first game of the year, 10-4 to Colfax. Cole Tyler was 3-4 with an RBI, Jaxon Finley doubled and drove in a run.
March Madness
Jen Kehr was the overall winner in local resident Jerry Fish’s March Madness pool this year. Kehr scored 123 points to win the top prize of $700.
Anyone interested in signing up for Fish’s 2022 pool can email him at usfish@comcast.net.