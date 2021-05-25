Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep softball
Marysville 13, Lindhurst 1 (5)
Birdie Galaviz, one of only two seniors, collected two hits, including a home run and won the game in the circle for Marysville as the Indians closed out the modified season at 17-5.
Galaviz finished with three runs batted in and racked up five strikeouts as the game’s winning pitcher.
The other senior, Isabella Mendoza, went 2-3 in her final prep game. Sophomore Jenissa Conway added two hits, including a home run.
Marysville assistant coach Chris Larsen said it was a challenging year but one that each and every player looked forward to.
“We were glad to be on the field and playing,” he said. “We were glad the girls took advantage of the opportunity that was given.”
Prep baseball
Colusa 2, East Nicolaus 0
Colusa improved to 24-1 with a Tuesday sweep of East Nicolaus, 7-3 and 14-0 in five innings.
In game two, Colusa scored nine in the first then a couple each in the third and fourth inning to close out the day.
Emanuel Frias allowed one hit in three innings before giving way to Tyler Oliver and Ethan Lay who threw an inning apiece of scoreless relief. At the plate, Frias went 3-4, while Lay homered and collected four RBI.
Colusa (24-1) begins its final series June 1 with the first of a two-game set at Live Oak.
Wheatland 9, Sutter 8
Sutter’s 9-game win streak was snapped Tuesday with a loss to Wheatland.
Wheatland improved to 8-11, Sutter fell to 18-8 on the year.
Sutter’s Kyle Giovannoni went 3-5 with a triple. Justin Matsui was 3-3.
Wheatland ends its season Thursday at Las Plumas. First pitch is 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Capital Christian 61, Faith Christian 45
Faith lost its finale Tuesday despite 41 points from Audrey Harris.
Monday night
Girls basketball
Faith Christian 57, Wheatland 49
Faith Christian grabbed its first win of the modified season at home against Wheatland.
Audrey Harris scored 50 points to lead Faith Christian.
Alexis Durham dropped in 31 for Wheatland, which ends its season Thursday at home against Winters.
Marysville track ends season
Marysville traveled to Wheatland for its final meet of the modified season last week.
Teams competing were Marysville, Wheatland, and Lindhurst.
The following is recap of the winners of the varsity meet:
Boys:
– 4x100 Meter Relay: first place (46.28); Kyirhon Mills, Khris Bridgers, Enrique Lara, Isaak Delozier.
– Canaan Wharry won both the shot put (41-01) and the discus (131-11).
– Jonas Cherry won the 110 hurdles (16.68).
– Khris Bridgers won the triple jump (36-0).
– Enrique Lara won the high jump (5-10).
– Isaak Delozier won the long jump (20-03).
Girls
– 4x100 Meter Relay: first place (52.48); Amelia Adamson, Corrine Mathews, Jenissa Conway, Brianna Berard.
– Amelia Adamson won all four of her events. First in the high jump (4-08), long jump (14-04), triple jump (31-10), and she ran the first leg of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.
– Brianna Berard also won all her events. She took first in the 100 hurdles (18.13), first in the 300 hurdles (51.72), and she ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.
– Jenissa Conway took first in all her events as well. First in the 100 (12.99) and first in the 200 (27.12), and she ran the third leg on the winning 4x100 meter relay team.
– Savannah Edwards finished first in both the shot put (29-08) and discus (85-10).
– Taelyn Erickson won the 1600 (6:40.55).
– Abby Pate won the 400 (73.24).