Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep baseball
Drew Bradbury fired a one-hitter through six innings to guide the Colusa High baseball team to a 10-0 win at Winters Thursday.
The win got Colusa to 17-0 on the year. Bradbury struck out, walked three and allowed zero runs.
At the plate, Clay Randolph finished a team-high 3-4 with two runs batted in, while Ethan Lay provided a 2-4 day with a pair of RBI.
Winters, the reigning Northern Section Division IV champions over runner-up Colusa, fell to 0-1 in 2021.
Roseville 8, Yuba City 0
The Honkers had just three hits – two off the bat of Bryson Reif in a shutout loss on the road Thursday.
Roseville broke open a 1-0 game in the fifth with seven runs.
Yuba City’s Jayke Gonzalez started on the mound for YC (6-11).
YC hosts Roseville at 6 p.m. today (Friday) at Winship Field.
Prep softball
Marysville 4, Colfax 2
Trailing by a run going into its last at-bat, Marysville rallied for three runs to take down Colfax on the road Thursday.
Sophia Tyler tied it two with a base hit. The junior would score the go-ahead run on a Maya Larsen single. Birdie Galaviz tacked on an insurance run for Marysville (8-2) with a run-scoring single.
Tyler, Liberty Quillin, Andi Duff and Mikayla Haggard each had two hits. Galaviz fired a complete-game six-hitter with three strikeouts.
Prep track and field
River Valley competed at Bella Vista Wednesday in a dual track and field meet.
The following is a rundown of event winners:
Inderpreet Kaur:
First in the 400-1:12.54
Collin Totman:
First in the 200- 24.24
First in the Long Jump-20-05
Jagnoor Kahlon:
First in the Shot Put- 28-11
First in the Discus- 73-07.5
Girls soccer
Antelope 6, Yuba City 1
Yuba City’s Lorelai Miller scored the game’s first goal off an assist by Gabby Rojo within about the initial 10 minutes Thursday at Antelope.
But it was a short-lived lead, with Antelope netting six unanswered for the win.
YC drops to 1-6 on the year heading into its rivalry match Tuesday at home against River Valley.
Motocross returns to Sacramento
The 52nd running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic returns as the final stop in the outdoor series.
The qualifying, pro practice, the 250cc and 450cc pro-class races will be coming to Sacramento, Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Tickets are available at hangtownmx.com.
Racing back in Roseville Saturday
The return of the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash is part of a busy slate of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing this Saturday at Roseville’s All American Speedway. The organized chaos of the Trailer Bash sees drivers battling for a $1,000 prize. Advanced tickets are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com with state, local, and CDC guidelines enforced at the event.
NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks in twin 25-lap main events, F4s, Mini Cup/Bandos, and BMR Drivers Academy are also scheduled.
Berco, Jaws Gear & Axle, and Riebes Auto Parts will provide healthy cash bonuses in their respective divisions throughout the 2021 season, with drivers required to run sponsor stickers to be eligible.
Masks are required for attendees and all attendees must have a ticket selected in advance online.
Tickets will be priced at $20 for all attendees except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans will park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd.
Grandstands open at 5pm with heat racing action at 5:15pm Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with features to follow.