Prep volleyball
Colusa 3, Durham 0
The RedHawks put the finishing touches on their first outright Sacramento Valley League championship since at least 2016 with a straight-set (25-12, 25-16, 25-20) victory at Durham Thursday.
Colusa improved to 30-7 and 14-0 in SVL play. Colusa’s last complete fall season in 2019 it won 30 matches in the regular season, en route to a section title.
Colusa, the rest of the section and Sac-Joaquin teams will find out their postseason seed today (Friday).
“They’re ready to work,” Colusa first-year head coach Kim Roper said.
East Nicolaus 3, Winters 0
The Spartans finished the regular season with their third straight sweep Thursday over winless Winters, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11.
East Nicolaus heads into the Northern Section Division V playoffs at 15-2 overall and 12-2 in the SVL. The team’s only two defeats came to league champion Colusa.
Kiyana Faupula had 12 kills, Jadyn Hoffman finished with 10 kills and six digs. Remmington Hewitt provided 10 kills and five digs in the win.
Leila Wininger distributed 14 assists, while Addy Tagala chipped in 13 assists.
Sutter 3, Oroville 2
Sutter ends its regular season with a five-set thriller at home over Oroville, taking the match, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11 Thursday.
Carysn Minton had 8 kills and 16 digs, Macey Gomes added 8 kills and setters Mia Minard and Jaycee Lee distributed 23 and 19 assists, respectively.
Defensively, Natalee Gardner collected 39 digs for Sutter (17-15, 8-4 Butte View League).
“It’s coming together at the right time of the season,” Sutter first-year head coach Elizabeth Thygeson said. “We’re excited for playoffs.”
Antelope 3, River Valley 0
River Valley ended its regular season with a straight-set (25-19, 26-24, 25-19) loss at Antelope Thursday.
Senior Abigail Shackelford had seven kills and seven aces. Jillian Bosanek led the Falcons (3-21, 2-10) with eight kills.
Woodcreek 3, Yuba City 0
Woodcreek moved up to the No. 21 ranked team in the North Region on the final day of the regular season. To close out league Thursday, Woodreek swept Yuba City in straight sets (25-9, 25-14, 25-15), finishing out with at least a share of the Capital Valley Conference championship.
Yuba City fell to 5-11 overall and 3-9 in league.
Cross country
Sutter Union High School girls placed third and the boys fourth during a league center meet at Riverbend Park in Oroville.
Gabrielle Katz led Sutter girls with a runner-up finish on the 2-1/2 mile course in 16 minutes, 15 seconds. Senior Dara Schmidt was seventh in 18:21, senior Kaylee Duncan ninth in 18:48, senior Gracie Scritchfield 12th in 18:48 and Juleah Finchum 18th in 24:15.
Senior Cameron Anderson led the varsity boys with a fifth place overall finish in 15:14.
Junior Joshua Zubia was 10th in 16:00, junior Caleb Correia 21st in 16:47, sophomore Zreiq Rickel 29th in 17:50 and Brendan Berg 33rd in 18:40.