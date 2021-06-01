Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep baseball
Colusa 13, Live Oak 0 (5)
The 2021 Colusa High baseball team now stands alone as the program’s winningest team within the last seven years following Tuesday’s 13-0 win at Live Oak in game one of the team’s final series of the season.
Coming in Tuesday the 2021 team was tied with the ’14 squad with 25 wins.
Colusa (26-1) will wrap up the season today (Wednesday) at home against Live Oak beginning at 4 p.m. It will be senior day.
The productivity was senior-heavy on Tuesday as Daniel O’Sullivan went 3-4 with three runs batted in. He also scored three times. Senior Drew Bradbury added three RBI and two hits, while Blake Kalfsbeek collected two of the team’s 16 hits.
Freshman Luke Kalfsbeek got the win on the mound, firing three innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts.
Live Oak remains winless on the season.
Postseason prep awards
Five local softball athletes were named to the Capital Valley Conference postseason team this year. Yuba City’s Cali Niccum and Allyssa Williams were named to the first-team, while Jordy Martins earned league Offensive Player of the Year.
For River Valley (7-14), Korrie Almond and Diana Hull each collected CVC postseason awards following the spring modified season.
Martins, the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, finished third in the CVC in batting (.458), top-3 in on-base percentage (.515) and fourth in stolen bases (14) as Yuba City finished the shortened season at 12-8. In the circle, Williams was the Honkers top gun, finishing second in the league with a 1.78 ERA and third in strikeouts (131) trailing only Almond (140).
Williams also finished second in the league in wins (11), trailing only CVC Most Valuable Player Malaya Johnson of Roseville.
Baseball and basketball’s league honors will be formally announced on Thursday.
Late Monday
Pro baseball
On a scorching-hot Memorial Day at Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento River Cats (9-14) put 15 hits up on the board, including six in one inning, but fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (12-11) for the third day in a row.
The River Cats were on the board first with an opposite-field home run off the bat of third baseman Jason Vosler, his third of the season. But the club quickly found themselves staring at deficits – 5-1 in the middle of the second and 8-2 in the middle of the third.
Sacramento nearly tied it in one inning as the offense got hot in the fifth. Shortstop Thairo Estrada led off the frame with his team-leading sixth dinger of the season, and he would go on to reach base again later in the inning on a walk. Six hits and three walks did the damage as it was suddenly a one-run game through five. But that would be all of the offense for the remainder of the contest aside from a few hits scattered here and there.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.