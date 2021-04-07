Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Colusa High baseball made it 10 straight on Wednesday with an 11-1 win over Gridley to wrap up the Spring Classic.
Luke Kalfsbeek, Emanuel Frias and Drew Bradbury each had two hits, while Bradbury added four runs batted in for Colusa (10-0).
Colusa hosts Willows Monday at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 14, Marysville 2
Cooper Williams was 2 for 2 with a triple and a two-run homerun, while Cole Tyler was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
“We committed a few untimely errors mixed in with some walks,” Marysville coach Bill Rollins said. “We got a little thin on pitching after playing three games in three days versus quality opponents.”
Marysville falls to 4-2 overall with a return to action set for next Wednesday against Western Sierra at home.
Softball
Yuba City 11, Antelope 3
Yuba City opened up its league schedule by beating Antelope 11-3 at home on Wednesday. Jordy Martins, Alyssa Pope and Monica Mitchell each went 3-for-4 and Mitchell hit a home run.
Cali Niccum and Reagan Chan each had two hits and two RBI. Niccum hit a home run. As a team, the Honkers tallied 16 hits.
Alyssa Williams pitched a complete game allowing one walk and five hits while striking out eight batters. Yuba City improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in league. Next up the Honkers travel to East Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 13. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
East Nicolaus 10, Wheatland 0
After 391 days, the East Nicolaus Spartans finally returned to the softball field against the Wheatland Pirates. The Spartan offense exploded for twelve hits to power to a 10-0 victory in six innings. Sophomore Audrey Gillespie and senior Brynn Lauppe both led the Spartans with 3 hits. Lauppe also added 4 RBIs.
The pitchers, led by Meika Lauppe scattered 2 hits and struck out eight batters over the six innings. “There are a lot of new players and we only had three weeks to get ready but we were certainly excited to be back on the field competing. ” said East Nicolaus coach Neil Stinson.
The Spartans next test will be Tuesday against Yuba City.
Minor League baseball
The Sacramento River Cats, in conjunction with the San Francisco Giants, welcome Dave Brundage back for his fifth season as manager as they look to build off their 2019 Triple-A National Championship.
Brundage will be accompanied by Damon Minor, who returns for his sixth season as the River Cats’ hitting coach, and fundamentals coach Jolbert Cabrera, who enters his third season in Sacramento. One of three newcomers for 2021 will be pitching coach Garvin Alston, while the training staff welcomes new strength and conditioning coach Dwayne Peterson to join fourth-year athletic trainer David Getsoff. Nate Keavy rounds out the crew as the club’s new bullpen catcher.
In 2019, Brundage led the River Cats to the franchise’s 12th division title, fifth Pacific Coast League crown, and a record third Triple-A National Championship. An Oregon native, he joined the River Cats in 2017 and has compiled a 192-229 record in his three seasons managing Sacramento. Before coming to Sacramento, the veteran skipper spent the previous four seasons with the International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A).
The River Cats will kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
Girls soccer
Antelope 4, Yuba City 1
The Honkers opened their season Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Antelope. YC’s lone score came by Athena Vargas on an assist by Breanna Henley.
Henley had four shot attempts and one on goal in defeat.
Senior goalkeeper Rosalie Mollard had 23 saves in goal
Yuba City junior varsity fell 1-0.