Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
The Colusa Little League junior all-star softball team finished 3-0 in two days to claim the District 2 tournament.
The next step is the section tournament, which will be formally released at some point next week.
In the finals, Colusa beat Live Oak, 10-0 in five innings behind a no-hitter from Ava Garcia.
Garcia has yet to allow a hit in 10 innings of all-stars, according to interim manager Eric Lay.
At the plate, Bella Badaluto went 2-3 and scored three runs. Edith Anderson added two hits and drove in a pair.
Colusa’s play in the circle definitely paved the way this week, with Garcia firing a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in the first go-around against Live Oak.
Colusa capped opening-round play with a win over Marysville, 18-5 to get to the finals.
Addison Lay went 5-5, scored four runs and drove in five RBI. Maddie Ramirez finished with two run-scoring doubles.
Eliza Mitchum got the win in the circle, firing three innings of one earned run ball with four strikeouts.
For Marysville, Cora Haigh and Emma Mallen each had two hits and drove in a run in defeat.
Major all-stars
Wheatland routed South Shore 26-3, Live Oak battered Olivehurst-Linda 15-4 on Wednesday to kickoff tournament action.
Live Oak and Wheatland meet in the winner’s bracket semifinals at 6 p.m. today (Friday) at CALL Field, 1366 Fifth St., Colusa.
South Shore and Olivehurst-Linda fell into the elimination bracket.
Minor all-stars
Marysville, Sutter Area and Live Oak were all victorious in opening round play of the minor all-star tournament.
Marysville beat Olivehurst-Linda, 18-0; Sutter Area defeated South Shore 18-8; and Live Oak edged Peach Bowl 13-11 on Wednesday in Maxwell.
Live Oak will meet Plumas Lake in the semifinals at 6 p.m. today at Maxwell field, 141 S. Pacific Street, Maxwell. Marysville and Sutter Area played late Thursday in the semifinals.
Peach Bowl, Olivehurst-Linda and South Shore fell into the elimination bracket.
For more information on Little League all-stars visit https://bit.ly/3iLUP6Z.