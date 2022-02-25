Prep baseball
Colusa 4, Anderson 0
Ethan Lay pitched five innings of no-hit ball Thursday with 14 strikeouts to help the Redhawks get off to a 1-0 start to 2022 with a shutout over Anderson.
At the plate, Clay Randolph and Seth Kalisuch each had two hits, with Randolph driving in a run.
Colusa is at Wheatland Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. start
College basketball
Wheatland High product and graduate in 2021, Alexis Durham, completed her first season at NCAA Division III University of Notre Dame of Maryland.
Durham earned league’s Co-Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds during the regular season.
Durham finished with the third most assists (135) by any University of Notre Dame of Maryland in a single season.
In the classroom Durham earned a spot on the school’s honor roll.
