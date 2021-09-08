Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Volleyball
Colusa 3, Middletown 0
The RedHawks won their ninth straight match Wednesday with a straight set (25-14, 25-14. 25-11) win over Middletown.
Reese Roper had eight kills, Carly Simmons floored six for Colusa (17-2).
Defensively, Anahi Guzman had 10 digs.
Forest Lake Christian 3, Marysville 1
Marysville fell in four sets Wednesday, losing to Forest Lake Christian (25-23, 25-27, 15-25, 13-25).
Marysville’s Emma Mangini had eight kills and four blocks, while Abbi Redfield provided seven kills and six aces. Ashley Baggett distributed 16 assists in defeat.
Girls golf
Colfax 257, Marysville 305
Marysville’s Jenna McMartin shot a team-low 48, Grace Mallen a 57 to lead the Indians in their dual loss to the Falcons Tuesday at The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.
Marysville fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league.
MILB
River Cats 10, Bees 2
Powered by an excellent performance from lefty Scott Kazmir (3-2), and home runs by shortstop Arismendy Alcántara, second baseman Peter Maris, and third baseman Will Toffey, the Sacramento River Cats (47-58) scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (46-61) Tuesday and split the series.
One mistake was not enough to down Kazmir.
After surrendering a two-run home run to Salt Lake left fielder Brendon Davis, Kazmir retired the next 14 batters to finish the night with five strikeouts and four hits allowed over six innings.
The River Cats stormed Salt Lake right-hander Cooper Criswell (2-3) for four runs in the bottom of the second, a run in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Catcher Chadwick Tromp doubled home Alcántara for the River Cats’ first run, and scored on Toffey’s single.
One pitch later, Maris launched a ball 364 feet for his ninth home run of the season.
After RBI singles from center fielder Bryce Johnson and left fielder Mike Tauchman, Alcántara broke the game open with a 424-foot home run for his team-leading 16th bomb of the season.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.