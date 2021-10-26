Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
Colusa 3, Paradise 0
The second-seeded RedHawks swept Paradise in three, winning 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 Tuesday in the opening round of the Northern Section D-IV playoffs.
Reese Roper had nine kills, Leah Ferrara finished with six kills to lead the way for Colusa’s 31st win this year, surpassing the total of the 2019 team that won a section title.
Setter Abby Myers distributed 24 assists.
Colusa awaits the winner of the 3-6 matchup between Willows and Central Valley at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in Willows.
The semifinals will be played next Tuesday.
Other area volleyball scores
Gridley 3, Oroville 1
Pierce 3, Williams 1
Los Molinos 3, Biggs 1
Wood 3, Lindhurst 0
The Blazers were bounced from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III play-in match Monday via straight sets, falling 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 to Wood of Vacaville.
Lindhurst ended its season at 7-12 overall and 4-6 in the Pioneer Valley League.
College football
Feather River 38, Yuba College 7
The 49ers fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference over the weekend. The team’s lone score came late in the second quarter courtesy of a scoring pass from quarterback Isaiah Valdez to tailback Saveon Edwards from 18 yards out. It was a score that trimmed Yuba’s deficit to 18-7. Feather River answered with two more touchdowns in the second half to seal the win and stay unbeaten at 6-0.
Through the air, Valdez finished 11-for-16 passing for 87 yards and a score. On defense, Isaiah Flagg led the team in tackles with nine. Jack Shiver added eight in defeat.
Yuba is at Los Medanos (3-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
William & Mary 40, Towson 14
East Nicolaus High product SJ Brown, now playing for Towson, was unable to overcome an early first-quarter deficit and fell at William & Mary last week.
Towson dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Brown, a 2015 East Nic grad who guided the Spartans to a state title in high school, tied for the team-lead in tackles with seven – five of which were solo. He plays safety for Towson. This season, his senior year, Brown is tied for the team-lead in tackles (50) and has an interception and forced fumble in seven games.
Towson hosts Albany Saturday. To follow the game from home visit https://bit.ly/3Bgjje3.
Morningside 34, Dordt 28
Sutter Union product Tyler Reynolds passed for 300 yards and a touchdown in Dordt’s conference loss last week. The 2017 Sutter graduate also led his team on the ground with 72 yards on 20 attempts and a score.
Dordt (5-2) is at Northwestern College, of Orange City, Iowa, on Saturday. To watch from home visit https://bit.ly/3pH7483.
Rifle
Arlington 1612.2, Sutter 1602.5
Arlington Fairfax IWLA edged out Sutter Union High School 1612.2 to last week in the National Air Rifle League. With the win, Arlington Fairfax IWLA is in first place overall and first place within its Junior Rifle Club conference with a 3-1 mark.
Sutter (2-2) fell to fourth overall and third place in conference. Marissa Fedora led the team with a score of 405.9. The remaining contributing members were Sophia Cruz, Savannah Criddle, and Lily Miller.
Sutter and Arlington Fairfax IWLA are competing in the Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. The league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts – an eight-week regular season and a single-elimination tournament for the top eight teams who will compete for the league championship.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games, according to a news release.
Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
Sutter has a bye this week.