Colusa swept Sutter in straight sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-18) Thursday night.
Reese Roper finished with 9 kills at the net and closed out the match with five service points behind the line. Roper added six aces. Abby Myers had 22 assists, while Karsyn Gwinnup totaled five blocks.
Colusa (10-2) travels to the Dixon tournament Saturday where it opens up with Rio Linda.
Sutter was led by Mia Minard’s 48 assists. Carsyn Minton and Laura Anderson each totaled six kills.
Sutter (5-7) is also at the Dixon tournament on Saturday.
Girls golf
Yuba City won by forfeit over rival River Valley Thursday at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. The Honkers, led by a team-low 49 by Juliana Vasquez, shot 314 as a unit.
River Valley’s Allie Matsui led all scorers with a 43 over nine holes.
YC is at Roseville next Thursday.
Marysville 297, Twelve Bridges 308
Grace Mallen shot a team-low 52, Jenna McMartin trailed by three with a 55 to help the Indians stay unbeaten with a win over Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln.