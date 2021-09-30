Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
The Colusa High girls volleyball team overcame a plethora of service errors to take down Winters on the road in straight sets for its 20th victory of the season.
The RedHawks (20-2, 7-0 Sacramento Valley League) return home next week to host Live Oak at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Against winless Winters, head coach Kim Roper said two of the spark plugs were Holley Hickel and Elle Faris who both stepped up to close out the Warriors in three.
“Hickel played all the way around, played good defense and had about five kills,” Roper said.
Faris was solid on the outside for Colusa, Roper said.
With over 10 matches left, including a tournament in San Diego, Colusa is on pace to break the 2019 team win total of 30 in the regular season.
East Nicolaus 3, Willows 0
The Spartans stayed right on Colusa’s heels in the SVL with a straight-set (25-23, 25-15, 25-21) win over Willows.
East Nic improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in league. The Spartans are at Pierce Tuesday.
East Nic’s Jadyn Hoffman had 15 kills and 10 digs. Remmington Hewitt added 12 digs and five kills.
Marysville 3, Foothill 0
The Indians (3-10, 1-3) earned a league win Thursday in straight sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-16) over Foothill of Sacramento.
Faith Christian 3, Westlake Charter 2
Bailey McCraken led the team in serves, while Angie Ekdawy was the top offensive weapon at the net.