An electric atmosphere filled Don Bransford Gymnasium in Colusa Thursday night as the No.3 RedHawks outlasted No. 11 Bentley, a school of 324 from Lafayette, in a thrilling five-set battle to advance to the third round of the Nor Cal CIF Division V State Volleyball Tournament.
In a contest that featured spectacular athleticism by both sides, the RedHawks turned in a total team effort to earn the victory by scores of 25-22, 27-29, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11.
Senior Carly Lay may have turned in her most complete performance of the season hammering 17 kills and making four blocks to help Colusa dominate at the net.
Hannah Taylor and Reese Roper did their part on the attack contributing 13 and nine kills respectively while Annie Lay impressed once again making 39 assists to direct the offense.
The RedHawk defense was outstanding as well led by Amber Morales and Abby Myers who each made 16 digs along with Cynthia Velasquez who pitched in with 10 and Roper with nine.
At the service line, Kaylie Gwinnup tallied 13 points in addition to playing well all the way around.
After the match, Colusa coach Tina Lyons couldn’t have been more pleased saying, “It was so much fun! Our whole team stepped up tonight, everyone played a part and it was just awesome.”
With the win, Colusa (30-15) advances father than it’s ever been in the state tournament, and will play Saturday against the No. 2 seed Nueva School in San Mateo.
COLLEGE
Volleyball
Los Medanos College 3,
Yuba College 1
The 49ers fell in a tough match to Los Medanos on Wednesday by scores of 26-24, 9-25, 12-25 and 19-25.
Despite the tough loss, the 49ers were led by Sarah Hankins with nine kills and Rebekah Grammer with four assists and five digs.
Yuba (7-12, 5-8) will its last home match tonight against the College of Marin at 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Yuba College 85, Delta College 63
The 49ers shined in their home opener at Yuba College on Thursday night defeating No. 11 state ranked Delta College by a 22-point margin.
Yuba will now start preparing for the Allan Hancock Tournament in Santa Maria on Nov. 22. The 49ers next home game is set for Dec. 4 when they welcome
No. 2 state ranked City College of San Francisco.