Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
The RedHawks’ volleyball team dropped all four of its sets Friday during day one of the SoCal Invitational in San Diego.
Colusa fell to Perry, 25-9, 25-8 and then lost to Westview 25-16, 25-9 to finish in third place in the pool.
Overall, Colusa fell to 21-4 on the year, and will wrap up tournament play today. To view from home visit https://bit.ly/3oLFear.
Colusa returns home to the mid-valley Monday to take on Live Oak on the road, followed by a trip to East Nicolaus Tuesday. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
Yuba College 3, Los Medanos 0
Yuba went to 2-0 in conference with a straight-set ( 25-22, 25-22, 25-22) win on Friday.
Sarah Hankins had 18 assists, 7 kills, and 3 blocks. Kaitlyn VanPoole added 10 kills, 2 digs, and 1 block. Abby Snow finished with 8 kills and 5 blocks.
Yuba improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Bay Valley.
The 49ers are at Mendocino College on Oct. 13 before returning home next Friday to host College of Alameda at 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer
Yuba College 2, Merritt 1
Diego Martinez scored within the game’s first five minutes, while Erik Montejano netted the game-winner late in the second half to lead Yuba College to the win at home Friday.
The 49ers improved to 6-5-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the Bay Valley.
Felix Santiago and Misa Puentes each contributed assists.
Girls tennis
Oroville 7, Sutter 2
Sutter Union High’s No. 1 Katie Bell won in split sets (6-3, 6-7 [5-7], 10-5), while No. 3 player, Anna O’Neal edged her opponent in three sets (2-6, 6-1, 10-1).
Aurora Baker and Grace Ketterling both lost in three sets on Thursday.
In doubles, O’Neal and Ketterling fell 6-8.
Sutter hosts Wheatland Tuesday.
JV football
Sutter 20, Gridley 14
Eric St. Onge scored a touchdown in the final minute to lift Sutter past Gridley.
Pierce 14, Live Oak 12,
Freshman football
Casa Roble 21, Sutter 0
Sutter fell at home to Casa Roble, 21-0 Thursday.
“Defensively we played well, but were overmatched against a very good team,” Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said in a statement.
Sutter (4-2) is at West Park next week.