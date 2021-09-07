Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Colusa 3, Winters 0
The Colusa High volleyball team entered league on a 7-match win streak Tuesday night at home against winless Winters.
The RedHawks made it eight straight thanks to a straight set (25-7, 25-10, 25-13) win over the Warriors.
Reese Roper led the way with 13 kills and four aces, while setter Abby Myers distributed 24 assists. Leah Ferrera provided five aces and four kills for Colusa (16-2).
The RedHawks host Middletown today (Wednesday) before a trip to Live Oak Thursday.
Both matches are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sutter 3, Las Plumas 0
The Huskies took care of LP in Butte View League action, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-16, 25-11.
Gracie Langsdorf and Laura Anderson both collected 4 kills and 2 blocks.
Natalee Gardner provided 18 digs, while Mia Minard added 21 assists and 3 aces.
Sutter is at Gridley Thursday.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 2, Butte 1
Freshman and Live Oak High grad Bella Goodson scored both goals on breakaways to give the 49ers the upper hand in Tuesday’s road victory.
Head coach Cristina Baggio said goalkeeper Yaly Hughes (Marysville grad) and defender Emily Jimenez also stepped up for Yuba College (1-2)
“Those three are the players of the game,” Baggio said.
YC is scheduled to host Modesto Friday at 4 p.m.
Reynolds tosses 2 TDs in loss
The Midland Warriors defeated Dordt in conference action last weekend with a come from behind 25-24 victory, capped by a game-winning 2-point conversion with no time left on the clock.
Dordt, which has a host of former Sutter Huskies on the team, blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Sutter product and Dordt senior quarterback Tyler Reynolds was 3-of-4 passing for 90 yards and a pair of touchdown strikes in his 2021 debut.
One of Reynolds’ scoring passes was to Hayden Large for a 9-yard completion in the back of the end zone to make it 17-0 with 10:07 left in the game.
Midland broke up the shutout with 6:38 left on a 35-yard field goal, and then executed a short kickoff that bounced at the Dordt 25 and was recovered at the 19-yard line. Austin Harris caught an EJ Stewart pass on the second play of the drive to cut the Defenders lead to just seven.
Dordt seemed to get itself out of trouble with a 44-yard pass from Reynolds to Eli Boldan with 4:48 left, putting Dordt up two scores.
Again, Midland had an answer. Omuiri Garcia scored on a 6-yard pass from Stewart to cap an 83 yard drive with 3:02 left in the game.
Dordt’s offense moved the ball to its own 38 and was forced to punt with 1:30 left in the game. Midland then proceeded to convert on a 4th-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Midland eventually got to the 25-yard line where they faced 4th-and-10 with two seconds remaining. Stewart found Kenneth Carr in the corner of the end zone with a jump ball. Midland elected to go for two and scored when Stewart was able to scramble and eventually found Austin Harris for the game-winner.
Dordt will travel to Hastings on Saturday.