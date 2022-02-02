Prep wrestling
River Valley High wrestling finished the dual meet portion of the regular season tied with Bella Vista for first place in the Capital Valley Conference.
The Falcons finished 5-1 in CVC duals and 6-1 overall. Up next is the CVC championships beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Woodcreek High School in Roseville.
RV head coach Jason Ramos said RV and BV come into the league championships with five points apiece.
RV has outscored its league opponents this year, 323-137.
The league championships will feature Yuba City, Antelope, Roseville, Woodcreek, Bella Vista, Inderkum and River Valley.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Las Plumas 0
Dara Schmidt scored twice and Brooklynne Darrach added a score as the Sutter Union girls soccer team improved to 15-2-1 overall and 8-0-1 in the Butte View League following Tuesday’s shutout.
Sutter, which extended its unbeaten streak to eight games without allowing a goal, is at Corning today (Thursday) for a 3:15 p.m. scheduled contest.
The Huskies end the regular season next week at home against Oroville (Feb. 8) and at Orland (Feb. 10).
Both games are set for 3:15 p.m.
Corning 5, Gridley 2
Rafaela Anguiano scored both goals for the Bulldogs and narrowly missed a hat trick in the team’s league loss Tuesday.
Haven Counihan and Angelica Diaz played outstanding defense for the Bulldogs in a very windy affair, according to Gridley head coach Mark Canfield.
The Bulldogs are now 4-9-1 overall and 1-8 in the BVL.
Gridley hosts Oroville today at 3:15 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Gridley 5, Corning 2
Ricardo Ramos recorded a hat trick for Gridley in its road win over league foe Corning Tuesday.
Kevin Martinez added a goal and three assists.
Gridley improved to 10-4-2 overall and 7-0-2 in BVL play.
The defense, anchored by captain Hector Palafox and Angel Castaneda, tallied 11 steals.
Gridley hosts Oroville today at 3 p.m.
Air rifle
The top four shooters from Sutter’s rifle team finished third in precision rifle and earned bronze at the Junior Air Rifle National Championships in Indiana.
Sutter, originally ranked No. 16, was moved up into the competition after a team opted not to travel to the meet, according to the news release.
Sutter head coach Allen Jaynes said the team, consisting of Sophia Cruz, Marissa Fedora, Lily Miller and Savannah Criddle, recorded multiple personal-best scores to earn the podium finish.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.