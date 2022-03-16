The inaugural Spring Extreme Demolition Derby held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds paid out over $40,000 over the weekend.
The event, run by Williams Enterprises, LLC, Owner Blane Williams, earmarked $10,000 for main event winner Donny Case.
The rest of the main event placed as follows: Dave Emery (second), Javier Orozco (third), Levi Kalfsbeek (fourth) and Christian Orozco (fifth).
Joe Songer won the Tuff Truck Stock Class while Tim Manchester grabbed first in Tuff Truck Modified.
In Mud Bog, there were three different winners: Jeff Carreira won the stock class, Bear Garlington earned first in the modified and Kimberly Warren took home the top spot in the outlaw class.
Prep boys tennis
Yuba City 5, Roseville 4
Yuba City’s Julian Whalen (6-1, 7-5), Jaden Whale (6-0 6-1), Ezra Prager (6-0, 6-0) and Izaac Beumel (6-3, 7-5) each scored straight-set wins while Izaac Guerrero won in split sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take down Roseville on Tuesday.
River Cats’ promotion schedule
The Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, released their full promotions schedule for the 2022 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season.
The River Cats will play 75 of their 150 games at Sutter Health Park, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. Opening Night on April 5 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate). Games will include the return of weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesday, Wet Nose Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Orange Friday presented by SMUD, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday and Sunday Funday.
The promotional calendar is highlighted by 25 postgame fireworks shows, six giveaway nights and a variety of themed games.
Fans can mark their calendars for the first giveaway of the season – a retro Sacramento Solons Bobblehead presented by Tri Counties Bank on April 8. On May 20 the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a “Thank you, Buster” T-shirt, which honors recently retired San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey.
Theme nights to watch out for include 90s Night on June 24 (with a River Cats fanny pack giveaway), Sactown Night on Aug. 5 and Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on Aug. 27.
In addition to ticket memberships, the River Cats offer a variety of themed ticket packages including the Family Pack, Giant Pack and Opening Day Pack. There are also ticket packages offering a pregame meal with a Mother’s Day brunch on May 8 and a barbecue prior to the River Cats’ Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3.
The full schedule is available online at www.rivercats.com.
Single-game tickets and the above-mentioned ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com or visit www.rivercats.com.
Listen to all play-by-play action at www.rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.