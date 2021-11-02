Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Modoc 1
The Spartans clinched their first trip to the Northern Section volleyball championships since a repeat trip back in 2008 and 2009 when East Nicolaus was twice a runner-up finisher in division V.
Top-seeded East Nic, coached by Donald Takeuchi, will get a chance to change its championship narrative after it downed No. 5 Modoc in Tuesday’s semifinals, 25-9, 23-25 25-19, 25-11.
East Nicolaus will play the winner of No. 2 Trinity and No. 3 Quincy in the D-V final at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Red Bluff High School.
East Nic (17-2) received 15 kills and 14 digs from freshman Jadyn Hoffman to lead the way to the finals. Remmington Hewitt also finished with a double-double, posting 10 kills and 11 digs. Kiyana Faupula added 11 kills and 10 digs, while Leila Wininger distributed 23 assists and had 12 digs on defense for the Spartans.
College football
Sutter Union High product Bryce Kunkle was named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Offensive Football Player of the Week following his career-high four touchdowns and 106 all-purpose yards to help Bethel University defeat St. Olaf, 35-14, last week.
Kunkle, a sophomore at Division III Bethel, capped off the first three Bethel drives with scores to build a 21-0 lead at the half.
Kunkle then scored his fourth touchdown to put the game out of reach.
Kunkle graduated from Sutter in 2018.
Women’s basketball
Yuba College 37, Lassen 27
The 49ers opened its first season in two years with a road victory over Lassen Monday night.
Yuba’s Jordan Patterson-Reid dropped a team-high 15 points, while Sienna Hundal added seven points and nine rebounds.
Yuba head coach Stuart Welch said Patterson-Reid had a strong first half, leading both teams in scoring, while Hundal was the 49ers’ spark plug in the second half.
Jessica Jack chipped in seven points and five rebounds, Welch said.
Yuba (1-0) begins its home schedule on Nov. 12 against Cosumnes River.
Welch said the team is planning a championship banner and ring ceremony on Nov. 12 following Yuba’s first Bay Valley Conference championship over the course of the 2019-20 season.
That year, the 49ers finished in a three-way tie in conference standings, but won the conference over Solano and Merritt based on a better overall record.
Overall record is the first tiebreaker to determine league championship, while RPI strength of schedule ranking helps sort out playoff seeds, Welch said.
Junior varsity football
Sutter 36, Corning 0
The Huskies clinched the Butte View league title with a win over Corning last week.
Dominic Souza exploded early with a 73-yard rushing score. Eric St. Onge also found the end zone with a 26-yard rushing TD, while Jagger Beck rushed for a two-point conversion. Through the air, Beck connected with Rylan Giovannoni on a 36-yard passing touchdown.
Sutter’s junior varsity game at Oroville Friday was ruled a forfeit in Sutter’s favor, Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said Tuesday.