The East Nicolaus volleyball team defeated the Hamilton Braves on Tuesday in four sets winning by scores of 25-18, 26-24, 16-25 and 25-19.
The Spartans were led by Remmington Hewitt with 11 digs and nine kills, Riley Grigsby with 13 digs, Shaye Wininger with 20 assists, Savannah Price with four blocks and Taylor Roccucci with six digs and eight kills.
The Spartans junior varsity team also won: 25-16, 22-25 and 15-9.
East Nicolaus varsity
(8-6, 2-0) will host Williams on Monday.
River Valley 3, Antelope 0
The Falcons secured their fifth league win on Tuesday night when they swept Antelope in three sets: 25-11, 25-9, 25-11.
The Falcons were led by Thya Sengwong with 23 assists, Grace Keough with 21 digs, Mackenzie Van Valkenburgh with nine kills and Ravleen Kaur with seven kills and three aces.
River Valley (7-2, 5-1) will have a bye on Thursday before facing Yuba City on Tuesday.
Sutter 3, Gridley 0
The Huskies took down their rival in the Bulldogs on Tuesday by set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.
Sutter was led by Maddie Kunkle with 16 assists, Jaya Bains with 14 assists, Mikenzi Johnson with 12 kills, Sarah Lutz with seven digs and Mckenzie Neiss with three blocks.
Sutter (20-8, 2-1) will play its next match on Thursday at home against Oroville.
Girls Tennis
Live Oak 8, Gridley 1
The Lions secured their fourth league win of the season on Tuesday when they bested the Bulldogs in an elongated match, according to Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan.
“They (Gridley) have a lot of players that can play tennis very well. They fought hard and never gave up so we had to work hard for this one,” Dolan said.
Singles winners for the Lions: Jessie Patrick (7-6, 6-0), Erica Valadez (6-0, 6-2), Roxy Lopez (6-1, 6-3), Nataly Ayala (6-1, 7-5), Erika Angel (7-5, 6-4).
In doubles, Live Oak was led by the following duos: Lizzy Allan and Valadez (8-4), Patrick and Allan (8-2) and lastly, Lopez and Angel (8-5).
Gaby Espinoza (6-1, 6-3) was the only singles winner for the Bulldogs.
Live Oak (7-1, 4-1) will host Sutter on Thursday.
Sutter 5, Wheatland 4
The Huskies faced off against the Pirates on Tuesday in a crucial league match for both teams. After all was said and done, Sutter came out on top by one point.
Singles winners for the Pirates: Lauren Steiger (6-4, 6-2), Asia Jones (6-1, 6-4) and Brooklynn Hill (6-4, 6-1). In doubles the pairing of Steiger and Jones won 9-2 for Wheatland.
As for the Huskies, the following players were victorious in their singles matches: Jade Davis (6-3, 6-0), Blair Ulrich (6-4, 6-0), Sahara Dale (6-3, 6-4). In doubles, Sutter received wins from the following pairings: Davis and Ulrich (8-6) as well as Emma Cucci and Dale (8-3).
Both teams will resume play on Thursday. Wheatland (1-6, 1-3) will play Colusa at home, while Sutter (3-3, 2-2) will travel to Live Oak.
COLLEGE
Women’s Soccer
Yuba 2, Napa Valley 0
The 49ers hit the road to wine country on Tuesday and were able to secure a victory against Napa Valley, 2-0.
Leading Yuba in the win were the duo of Libby Adan and Kassidy Hembree. In the second minute, Adan scored on a goal assisted by Hembree before the two were back at it in the 20th minute; this time Hembree scoring from an assist by Adan.
“They played great today as did some of our defensive players like Cindy Hernandez,” Yuba College head coach Cristina Baggio said.
Yuba (2-6, 1-1) will play at Marin on Friday.