The visiting East Nicolaus Spartans (9-1, 5-0), clinched their fifth straight Mid-Valley League title, defeating University Prep 26-7.
The Spartan defense locked down the 8-2 Panthers allowing only one touchdown on the night.
The defense was led by Garrett Mccray, who amassed 16 tackles on the night.
Gabe White racked up 11 tackles and Carter Janosz had an impressive 7 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. On offense, Mitch Barker rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, with two runs of 60 yards or more.
Gavin Mcauliff threw for 92 yards, rushed for 105 yards, one touchdown and came up with an interception on defense. JT Stinson rounded out the scoring for the Spartans running for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Live Oak 28, Colusa 7
It’s been 12 years since Live Oak has captured any form of league championship in football.
That all changed Friday night thanks to a 28-7 road victory for the Lions over Colusa, completing an undefeated Sacramento Valley League season and regular-season championship.
The last Live Oak outright league title was 2007.
Live Oak (8-2, 6-0 SVL) finished the season with six straight victories and more than likely clinched a home first-round playoff game in its return to the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Sutter 33, Orland 7
Sutter wrapped up its fourth straight Butte View League championship with a 33-7 victory on senior night Friday in Sutter.
The four-time BVL champions have won 20 straight league contests, with its last loss in BVL play coming at Orland on Oct. 30, 2015.
Cory McIntyre rushed for a team-high 222 yards and two touchdowns in his final regular season home game for the Huskies (9-1, 5-0). McIntyre also booted a pair of field goals against Orland, including one from 47 yards.
Thomas Heidrick and Colton Dillabo also scored touchdowns for Sutter.
Defensively, Max Gipson recorded four sacks to lead the Huskies, who are almost assuredly headed for a one or two seed Saturday when the Northern Section D-III playoffs officially get announced following the 9 a.m. meeting in Red Bluff.
Gridley 35,
Wheatland 22
The Bulldogs defeated the visiting Pirates 35-22 behind a standout performance by Arden Anderson who rushed for 290 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns. Cameron Carr added one touchdown and rushed for 45 yards.
The defense was led by a trio of Bullodogs, Chris Richins (7 tackles), Arden Anderson (1 interception) and Shay Carr (1 interception).
The Pirate offense was led by Tariq Parker with 183 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Errin Sahagon rounded out the scoring for Wheatland with two touchdowns on the ground.
Defensively the team was led by Devon Belcher who racked up 13 tackles on the night.
With the win Gridley closes out the regular season with a 5-5 overall record and 2-3 in the BVL. Despite the loss, Wheatland (6-4, 3-2) awaits the announcement section playoff seeding on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 89,
Folsom Lake 77
Yuba College had multiple players drop double figures in its 89-77 road victory over Folsom Lake College Friday night.
Brandon Recek led the way with 23 points, while Marysville High product Cornell Greenwood added 14 points and Kam Warrens chipped in 10 for the 49ers (3-1).
Yuba College, ranked No. 13, led 47-37 at the break. Yuba College is back in Linda Thursday, Nov. 14 to kick off the home portion of its season against 10th ranked San Joaquin Delta College.
Women’s basketball
W. LA 55, Yuba 50
Yuba College women dropped a nail-biter Friday at the West Los Angeles showcase to host West L.A., 55-50.
Raenette McCray led Yuba with 18 points and seven rebounds, Nia Williams added 14 points, and Marysville native Wendy Sifuentes chipped in a near double-double of seven points and nine rebounds. Yuba (1-1) returns to the court Saturday against Oxnard in West L.A.