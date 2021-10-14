Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Live Oak 0
The Spartans bounced back on Thursday with a straight-set (25-22, 25-3, 25-21) win over Live Oak.
East Nicolaus improved to 13-2 overall and 10-2 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Senior Kiyana Faupula had seven kills and eight digs, while freshman Jadyn Hoffman led the way with nine kills.
East Nic begins the final week of the regular season Tuesday at Paradise.
Colusa 3, Willows 0
The RedHawks stayed perfect in SVL play with a three-set win at Willows, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19. Abby Myers had 25 assists and four kills, while Karsyn Gwinnup led the way with 10 kills. Anahi Guzman added eight digs on defense.
Colusa improved to 28-4 overall and 12-0 in league.
Sutter 3, Corning 0
The Huskies got back to .500 with a straight-set (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) win over Corning Thursday – a victory that propelled Sutter back to .500 overall (15-15) and 5-5 in the Butte View League. Teams have to have a .500 or better record in overall, league or division to qualify for the playoffs.
Sutter’s Gracie Langsdorf led the way offensively with 5 kills. Jaycee Lee distributed a team-high 16 assists. Defensively, Natalee Gardner had 27 digs.
Sutter opens its final week at Wheatland Tuesday.
College volleyball
Yuba College 3, Mendocino 0
The 49ers stayed perfect in conference with a straight-set (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) win on the road Wednesday in Ukiah.
Yuba improves to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the Bay Valley.
Emmie Cervantes had 6 digs and an ace. Giselle Carrillo and Sophia Davit each provided four digs.
Yuba head coach Julia Coats credited her defense with the win.
“We had to contend with picking up a lot of off-speed attacks last night,” Coats said. “Mendocino sent over many short balls with their tips and roll shots … My (defensive) corps of Emmie, Giselle, and Sophia scrambled around and did a good job of keeping us in the game so we could run our offense.”