Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
East Nicolaus girls volleyball kicked off its fall season on the road Tuesday against rival Wheatland, sweeping the Pirates in straight sets – 25-17, 25-18, 25-7.
Freshman Jadyn Hoffman and senior Kiyana Faupula each finished with five kills, with Hoffman hitting at a .571 clip to begin her high school career.
Hoffman finished 5-of-7 with just one attacking error against Wheatland (0-1).
She also added three service aces to come in second on the team to senior Leila Wininger, who compiled four.
Wininger led the way with seven setter assists, while freshman Addy Tagala added five for the Spartans (1-0).
Wheatland’s individual stats were unavailable by the day of publication.
East Nic hosts Gridley today (Thursday) beginning at 6 p.m.
National prep football tour begins in January
Next year, Shock Doctor will kick off a national tour of 7-on-7 tournaments geared toward high school and youth football athletes.
The events are set up as two-day showcases, split between pool play and a single-elimination playoff.
Each team is guaranteed four 20-minute games.
The tour begins in Panama City Beach, Fla., (Jan. 14-15) and ends in Southern California (May 14-15).
The rest of the dates include Houston (Feb. 19-20), Louisville, Ky., (March 19-20), and Phoenix, Ariz., (April 23-24).
Registration for each event is available at www.legends-showcase.com.