The top-seeded East Nicolaus High girls volleyball team opens postseason action tonight (Thursday) against No. 8 Mount Shasta, a straight-set winner over No. 9 Portola on Tuesday.
East Nic (15-2) comes in as a runner-up to Colusa in the Sacramento Valley League. Mount Shasta (6-13) competed in the Shasta Cascade League and finished 2-8 in the regular season.
The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 5, Marin 2
Live Oak product Bella Goodson scored all five of the 49ers’ goals during the team’s road win Tuesday.
Head coach Cristina Baggio said Goodson is now at 25 goals on the year to lead the conference.
She had plenty of help on Tuesday with assists from Berenice Ramirez, Madison Netto and Elliana Sanchez, Baggio said.
Yuba improved to 8-7 overall and 5-3 in the Bay Valley heading into its next contest at home Friday against Merritt beginning at 2 p.m.
It’s one of four games left instead of five because the game set for Nov. 9 at Contra Costa was canceled after Contra Costa disbanded its program for the rest of the season, according to Athletic Director Erick Burns.
It wasn’t clear by the date of publication why Contra Costa elected to cancel its season.
“(The matches) could be made up with a different opponent if available,” Burns said in a statement. “This is yet to be determined.”
College volleyball
Yuba’s game postponed
Yuba College’s match to determine first place in the Bay Valley Conference set for Wednesday was postponed, according to the 49ers’ online schedule at https://cccaa.prestosports.com.
Yuba is currently 9-4 overall and 7-1 in conference – a half-game back of Bay Valley leader Solano (14-11, 7-0).
Head coach Julia Coats’ program is scheduled to resume action Friday at home against Marin College. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Friday is one of three remaining home games left for Yuba College. Yuba hosts Los Medanos on Nov. 3, followed by Mendocino on Nov. 5.
College football
Kunkle leads Bethel University in rushing
Sutter Union High product Bryce Kunkle is quietly becoming a household name within the Bethel University football program.
The sophomore running back leads Bethel in rushing through seven games, accruing 550 yards on 94 carries and six touchdowns. He is averaging nearly 78 yards per game for the Division III program based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Kunkle and Bethel are currently 6-1 heading into a road contest at St. Olaf College beginning at 1 p.m. Central Daylight Time. To watch from home visit https://bit.ly/3jLuzsS.
During his career at Sutter, Kunkle rushed for 2,870 yards and scored 33 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.
His senior year, Kunkle was in the backfield alongside quarterback Tyler Reynolds as Sutter went 12-2 and won a Northern Section championship over Anderson, 55-0.