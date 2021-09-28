Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus girls volleyball earned its fourth straight sweep Tuesday winning a straight-set (25-14, 25-14, 25-16) battle over winless Winters.
East Nic improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Sacramento Valley League
Remmington Hewitt had a near double-double of 11 kills and eight digs. Addy Tagala provided 14 assists.
Against Willows on Monday, Jadyn Hoffman had 10 kills and six aces, while Kiyana Faupula provided six kills and five blocks.
Durham 3, Colusa 0
The RedHawks’ 10-match win streak was snapped Tuesday by Durham, with the Trojans winning in straight sets, 25-8 25-17 25-16.
Reese Roper finished with 13 kills and seven aces.
Abby Myers had 27 assists in the loss.
Karsyn Gwinnup added 9 kills.
Colusa (18-3, 5-1 SVL) is at Winters Thursday, 6 p.m.
Girls golf
Yuba City, River Valley (FF)
The Honkers shot a team-low 289, led by individual medalists Juliana Vasquez (42) and Brooklyn Martin (52).
YC returns to the links next Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Roseville at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 6, Napa 0
The 49ers shut out Napa Valley College, 6-0 on Tuesday.
Live Oak grad Bella Goodson delivered a hat trick to lead the way, while Amelia Adamson scored twice.
Dariene Montejano added a score.
Yuba College (4-5, 1-1) hosts Marin on Friday.
MILB
Bees 6, River Cats 5
After a completed comeback in the ninth, the Sacramento River Cats (53-69, 1-4) could not plate their free baserunner in the 10th or 11th, falling in walk-off fashion to the Salt Lake Bees (53-71, 4-1) in their final road game of the season on Monday.
With two outs and runners on the corners in the 11th, Salt Lake shortstop Brendon Davis lined a ball just past Sacramento left fielder Ka’ai Tom to hand the River Cats their 12th walk-off loss of the season.
The River Cats sent the game to extra innings with a pair of clutch hits from two of their best, most experienced hitters.
Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth with two outs and pinch-runner Will Toffey on first base, shortstop Mauricio Dubón extended the game with a clutch, two-out single to center.