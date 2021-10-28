Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Freshman Jadyn Hoffman tallied 13 kills and seven digs, while Remmington Hewitt provided seven kills and 11 digs to lead the top-seeded Spartans to a straight-set (25-11 25-15 25-17) win over No. 8 Mount Shasta in the second round of the Northern Section Division V volleyball playoffs Thursday night in East Nicolaus.
East Nic (16-2) hosts the winner of No. 4 Modoc and No. 5 Hamilton in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Setters Leila Wininger (15 assists) and Addy Tagala (14 assists) led the offense in Thursday’s playoff win.