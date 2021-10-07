Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus swept Durham in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) Thursday on the road to stay a half-game back of Sac Valley League leader Colusa.
The Spartans(12-1, 9-1) host Colusa (21-2, 8-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Freshman Jadyn Hoffman led the way for East Nic with 12 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs. Addy Tagala added 10 assists.
Prep cross country
Gridley High’s Emmanual Martinez paced the team Wednesday finishing 12th overall in 21 minutes, 37 seconds at a league race in Sutter.
First-year runner Jackson Nelson placed 19th in 22:49.
Gridley coach Steve Allard said Martinez and Nelson both shaved off nearly a full minute from their previous race.
Also setting personal records were freshmen Zachary Bonnifet, William Yost, while Richard (Duffy) Villalobos rounded out the scoring team.
Varsity girls
Gisella Cardenas (11th) and Angela Gutierrez(11) finished in 31:40 and 38:22, respectively.
Cardenas set a PR by two minutes, Allard said.
Sutter’s marks were not available by the date of publication.
Women’s volleyball
Yuba College 3, College of Marin 1
The 49ers opened conference play with a four-set (23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24.) win over College of Marin Wednesday.
Sarah Hankins had 23 assists, 11 kills, 5 blocks, and 3 aces. Kaitlyn VanPoole finished with 12 kills, 6 digs, and 3 aces. Abby Snow chipped in with 10 kills and 1 block.
Yuba improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the Bay Valley.