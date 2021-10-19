Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Paradise 0
The Spartans got a big day from their freshman outside hitter after Jadyn Hoffman floored 16 kills and had seven digs to help East Nic sweep Paradise, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
Leila Wininger added 19 assists and seven kills for East Nic (14-2, 11-2 Sac Valley League)
East Nic hosts Winters at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Colusa 3, Pierce 0
The RedHawks won their 29th match of the season, sweeping Pierce at home, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.
Reese Roper led the way with 10 kills and eight digs. Abby Myers provided 29 assists. Anahi Guzman had 12 digs on defense.
Colusa (29-8. 13-0 SVL) ends the regular season at Durham Thursday, 6 p.m.
Sutter 3, Wheatland 0
The Huskies swept Wheatland on the road in straight sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-14), improving to 16-15 overall and 7-4 in league.
Mia Minard had 17 assists, Carsyn Minton totaled 10 kills and 9 digs to lead Sutter offensively. On defense, Natalee Gardner led the way with 21 digs.
Sutter hosts Oroville Thursday for senior night.
Girls golf
Marysville finished third in the final Pioneer Valley League standings Monday at the league par-72 tournament hosted by Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
Grace Mallen and Jenna McMartin each earned all-PVL honors for the Indians.
College volleyball
Solano College 3, Yuba 1
The 49ers were beaten Monday in four sets (15-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21).
Yuba fell to 4-1 in conference and 6-4 overall.
Individually, Kaitlyn VanPoole led the way with 20 kills, five blocks and four digs. Sarah Hankins added 16 assists and 16 kills.
“Kaitlyn and Sarah did a great job offensively, mixing up their shots and getting around Solano’s defense with their attacks,” Yuba coach Julia Coats said. “Our team did a great job scrambling to pick up Solano’s tips and off-speed attack but a few too many dropped on us. All in all it was a good match and we look forward to the rematch next week.”
William Carey 3, Faulkner 0
Sutter Union High product Gilian Tripp had 44 assists and 11 digs to lead William Carey to a conference victory over Faulkner over the weekend.
Rifle
Sutter Union High School recorded its highest score to defeat Robinson, 1600.9 to 1578.9, last week in the National Air Rifle League.
The team was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 411.8.
College football
Foothill 55, Yuba College 7
Yuba remains winless on the year, falling to Foothill on the road 55-7 over the weekend in Los Altos.
The team’s lone score came on an interception return by Eric Johnson who scored from 39 yards cutting the deficit to 55-7 late in the fourth quarter.
On offense, Yuba converted eight first downs to Foothill’s 19.