Prep volleyball
No. 7 East Nicolaus 3, No. 10 Sierra Pacific 2
A mere 72 hours after taking down Trinity for its first Northern Section title in 39 years, the East Nicolaus girls volleyball team won a NorCal regional match Tuesday night over Sierra Pacific.
The Spartans (19-2), seeded seventh, edged the Hanford-based squad in five sets (25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25,15-9) to advance to take on No. 2 Skyline (18-2) – a straight-set winner over No. 15 Gridley – Tuesday.
Sierra Pacific ended its season at 28-7.
Up next for East Nicolaus is a trip to the NorCal quarterfinals beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Skyline.
East Nicolaus’ Kiyana Faupula had 15 kills, 4 blocks and 15 digs to lead the hosts to the state playoff win. Hoffman, a freshman, added 12 kills and nine digs.
The Spartans won their first Northern Section title since at least 1982 with a four-set (26-24 22-25, 25-16, 25-10) win over Trinity of Weaverville in the Division V title match at Red Bluff.
Hoffman finished with a near triple-double, compiling 17 kills, 7 aces and 10 digs. Remmington Hewitt added 8 kills and 6 digs, while Faupula chipped in eight kills and seven digs. Setter Leila Wininger distributed 20 assists.
No. 11 Urban 3, No. 6 Colusa 0
The run came to an end Tuesday as Urban of San Francisco swept Colusa on the road in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) in the opening round of the NorCal state Division V playoffs.
The RedHawks finished out the year at 32-9 and runner-up in Northern Section D-IV.
Urban (15-12) remains in the area to take on No. 3 Orland (26-3) – a straight-set winner over No. 14 Bear River Tuesday. Game time is Thursday, 6 p.m. in Glenn County.
Men’s soccer
Napa Valley 2, Yuba College 1
The 49ers went back-and-forth against Napa Valley Tuesday before giving up the game-winner in extra time to lose 2-1 in a battle for the Bay Valley Conference title.
Napa struck first about the 20th minute, but Yuba (10-8-1, 7-2-1 BV) equalized about the 35th on an unassisted goal by Donovan Guzman, tying the match at one.
Napa (8-10-1, 8-1-1) broke through at approximately the 91st minute to seal the regular season title over Yuba.
The NorCal regional playoffs bids will be released later.
Cross country
Davian Santiago led the Indians over the weekend by placing 104th in the Sac-Joaquin subsection three-mile race at Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
He clocked a mark of 20 minutes, 9.3 seconds to lead Marysville. The rest of the scoring pack was as follows: Angel Diaz – 114th (20:27.8); Armando Montejano – 141st (21:27.5); Phillip Simon – 161st (22:47.9); and Benny Barajas –170th (23:05.8).
Varsity girls
Erica Santiago led Marysville with a 101st finish in (26:00.2). The rest of the scoring pack included Jade Jahnsen – 109th (26:25.7); Vanessa Virgen – 110th (26:32.9); Alicia Rey Mata – 123rd (27:41.5); and Hailey Larimer – 142nd (34:39.3).