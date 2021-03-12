The Nebraska rifle team stands in sixth place after the first day of competition, while senior Emily Cheramie placed eighth overall in the smallbore to highlight the Huskers’ efforts at the NCAA Rifle Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
Freshman and Sutter High product Madelynn Erickson placed 28th with a 579, marking her second-highest score of the year.
Nebraska totaled a score of 2,320 in the smallbore event to rank sixth in the eight-team field. Kentucky leads the eight-team field with a score of 2,253, followed by TCU (2,342), Ole Miss (2,337), West Virginia (2,332) and Alaska Fairbanks (3,226).
NU enters Saturday’s air rifle competition just six points out of fifth, as the Huskers look for their first top-five NCAA finish since 2015.
The air rifle portion of the NCAAs takes place on Saturday morning beginning at 6:45 a.m. (Pacific time) and can be watched on NCAA.com.
Live Oak girls tennis squeaks by Wheatland
Live Oak girls tennis edged Wheatland at home Thursday 5-4 to stay unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
The Lions won four singles matches and one doubles pro-set to clinch the win.
Live Oak hosts Paradise Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
In singles Live Oak got wins from Jena Emerson at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), Elizabeth Eller at No. 4 (5-7, 6-2, 13-11), Maddie Engelmann at No. 5 (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) and Kriti Pamma at No. 6 (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, Live Oak clinched the match when the No. 2 team of Quinn Vrablick and Eller defeated Wheatland’s Morgan Goode and Brooklyn Hill, 8-6.
The Pirates were victorious at No. 2 and 3 singles with Hughes and Goode each notching straight-set wins. Wheatland’s top doubles team of Hughes and Pandora Edwards won 9-7, while the No. 3 team of Alexia Mendoza and Ashley Iron toppled Live Oak’s Marlene Medina and Averyn Jansen, 8-5.