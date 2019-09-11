The Yuba College volleyball team played in a tournament at Solano College on Wednesday but lost two matches. The first to Reedley College in scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-16 and 25-17 and the second to Sacramento City by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 27-29 and 25-12.
“The ladies did really well today considering we only have seven total players available to play,” head coach Julia Coats said.
Despite the losses, the 49ers were led by Ellexia Xiong with 19 kills and Sarah Hankins with 45 assists. Jasmine Pamma also contributed with 23 kills.
Yuba (1-3) will play on Tuesday at home vs. Lassen at 1 p.m. and Cosumnes River at 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Colusa 3, Gridley 0
Colusa evened their record at 8-8 last night after traveling to Gridley and downing the Bulldogs in straight sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-8.
Setter Annie led the offense finishing with 22 assists and seven kills while Hannah Taylor hammered a team high 12 kills.
Coach Tina Lyons acknowledged the serving of Andrea Ascencion and Lilly Woodring who recorded six and five aces respectively.
Defensively Cynthia Velasquez made eight digs and Reese Roper pitched in with six.
Colusa heads to Orland tomorrow night for its final match of the week.
Girls Tennis
Roseville 5, River Valley 4
The River Valley tennis team suffered a tough loss on Wednesday to Roseville as the Falcons fell by a close one-point margin.
Despite the loss, the Falcons saw victories from the following winners in singles: Sureen Heer (6-1, 6-2), Janeli Vargas (6-4, 2-6, 7-5) and Manroop Kaur (6-1, 6-4).
Natalie Duenas and Chloe Pomeroy (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) tallied the only doubles win for the Falcons.
River Valley (5-3, 1-1) will play at Inderkum on Tuesday.