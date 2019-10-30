The Yuba College volleyball team fell in a tough five-set thriller on Wednesday night as Napa Valley College came out on top by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 11-25, 25-20 and 10-15.
“We fought hard and had to make a lot of adjustments, but key errors on our part were costly for us,” Yuba College head coach Julia Coats said.
Despite the tough loss, the 49ers were led by Sarah Hankins with 16 kills, 16 assists and five digs. Other notable contributions came from Jasmine Pamma with 11 kills and Giselle Carrillo with 13 digs on defense.
Yuba College (7-10, 5-6) will play at Solano College on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Tennis
University Prep 8,
Live Oak 1
The No. 3 Lions finished out their season on Tuesday after battling it out with No. 2 ranked U-Prep.
“It was a great year for us, these ladies worked hard. We just ran into a tough team in U-Prep today, but it was a fabulous season,” Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan said.
Tallying Live Oak’s only win on Tuesday was Jena Emerson (6-3, 7-6).
The Lions finished the season 12-3 overall.
Cross Country
Marysville
The Marysville boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Pioneer Valley League championship meet on Wednesday at Bear River High School. The varsity boys came in fourth with 94 points and the varsity girls finished in third with 91 points.
Notable performances for the Indians included Sam Teesdale in sixth (18:01) and Felix Santiago in 10th (18:37). Both runners qualified to be All-League winners.
As for the girls, Marysville was led by Sarah Putney in 15th place (26:22) and Janelle Smith in 16th place (26:44).
Marysville will compete again in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Sub-Section Cross Country Championship Meet on Nov. 9 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.