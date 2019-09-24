The Faith Christian volleyball team battled through adversity at the start of this week. Two wins later, and the Lions haven’t looked back.
On Monday, the squad defeated Buckingham in three sets despite losing hitter Kayla Rood to an ankle injury. Set scores were 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22.
Leading the way in Monday’s match was Emme Hurn, who finished the match with 13 aces and five kills. Jordyn Helms also contributed with 17 assists and 15 aces.
On Tuesday, the Lions were right back at it again when they hosted Sacramento Adventist and were victorious again, this time in four sets: 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-12.
“For us to lose one of our key players and still battle and play the way we did, it shows just how solid this team is and that makes me as a coach very happy,” head coach Stephanie Helms said.
Leading the Lions on Tuesday were Brianna Brennan with 17 service points – 10 of which were aces – and Candyce Magenheimer, who tallied 22 digs on defense.
“Both of those girls really stepped up big time for us. They played absolutely phenomenal,” coach Helms said.
Faith Christian (9-3, 4-1) will travel to El Dorado Adventist on Thursday.
Sutter 3, Orland 0
The Huskies volleyball team continued its 2019 success with a three-set sweep over Oralnd on Tuesday to mark the team’s first Butte Valley League victory. Set scores were 26-24, 25-22 and 25-18.
Leading Sutter was Maddie Kunkle, who had an impressive stat line of 18 assists, four aces, seven kills and two blocks. Other notable contributions came from Sarah Lutz with six digs, Kenzi Johnson with eight kills and Carlie Reische with four blocks.
Kayla Nichols stepped up off the bench for Sutter as she tallied 12 digs.
“We’re off to a great start this year, I couldn’t be prouder,” Sutter head coach Ann Reynolds said.
Sutter (19-7, 1-0) will host Wheatland on Thursday.
Colusa 3, Live Oak 0
Colusa notched its first Sacramento Valley League win cruising past the Lions in Live Oak 25-8, 25-12, 25-12 as it dominated at the net.
In doing so Hannah Taylor registered 12 kills and five blocks while Carly Lay added eight kills and six blocks.
Directing the offense was setter Annie Lay who handed out 21 assists and pitched in with seven kills.
Kaylie Gwinnup had a good night at the service line recording 19 service points which included five aces.
In the back row, Amber Morales made six digs.
Colusa (17-10) now looks forward to Thursday night’s match up with county and SVL rival Pierce.
Wheatland 3, Gridley 0
The Pirates opened up their Butte Valley League play with a three-set sweep over the Bulldogs at home. The Pirates’ set scores were 25-16, 26-24 and 25-17.
Wheatland was led by Kelly Phillips, who had 23 assists, six kills and four aces. Other standout performances came from Gabi Herring with 11 kills and Kennedy and Madison Netter, who each had eight kills.
Wheatland (21-8, 1-0) will travel to Sutter on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Live Oak 9, Colusa 0
The Lions girls tennis team continues its undefeated campaign on Tuesday as it defeated a Colusa RedHawks squad without two of its top players.
“We came out and got a solid win against a tough team, even if they were down a couple,” Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan said.
The Lions winners in singles included the following: Lizzy Allan (6-2, 6-0), Jessie Patrick (6-2, 6-0), Erica Valadez (6-1, 6-0), Roxy Lopez (6-1, 6-1), Nataly Ayala (6-1, 6-1) and Erika Angel (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, the following Live Oak pairings were victorious: Allan and Valadez (8-1), Patrick and Ayala (8-1) and Lopez and Angel (8-1).
Live Oak (6-0, 3-0) will host Orland on Thursday.
Sutter 5, Gridley 4
The Huskies secured their first league win on Tuesday as they squeezes past the Bulldogs by one point.
Singles winners for Sutter were Jade Davis (6-4, 6-1), Blair Ulrich (6-0, 6-2) and Sahara Dale (6-2, 6-2).
In doubles, Sutter was led by Davis and Ulrich (8-0) as well as Dale and Emma Cucchi (8-6).
Sutter (5-4, 1-2) will play at Wheatland on Oct. 1.
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer
Redwoods 3, Yuba 0
The 49ers women’s soccer team lost 3-0 in a tough match on Tuesday against the College of the Redwoods. Despite the loss, head coach Cristina Baggio is looking ahead to the 49er’s conference opener on Friday.
“There’s a lot of excitement around this team, we encourage everyone to come out and watch the hard work that these ladies put in everyday,” Baggio said.
Yuba (1-5) will host Los Medanos at 6 p.m. on Friday.