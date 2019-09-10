The Faith Christian volleyball team was victorious on Monday night against an opponent it hadn’t beaten in seven years. The Lions defeated Country Day with a three set sweep by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17.
Leading Faith Christian to its novel win was Avery Johns, who tallied 13 service points and six aces. Other notable contributions came from Candyce Magenheimer with 15 service points and Jordyn Helms, who totaled an impressive 22 digs on defense.
Faith Christian will host Esparto on Thursday.
Marysville 3, Gridley 2
The Indians captured their fifth win of the season on Tuesday after a rather successful run in tournament play last weekend.
“I can’t say enough about the way we’ve competed lately,” coach Tom Sanchez said. “I have to hand it to Corrine Matthews, she’s putting her body on the line every match,” he added.
The Indians defeated the Bulldogs by set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25 and 15-12.
Leading Marysville in Tuesday’s victory was Corrine Matthews with 28 assists and her sister, Caroline, with 14 kills and five aces.
On defense, Kelly Mitchell added nine digs.
Marysville (5-5) will host Dixon on Thursday.
Pioneer 3, Sutter 1
The Huskies fell at home to Pioneer on Tuesday in set scores of 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-15.
Despite the loss, Sutter was led by multiple players including: Maddie Kunkle with 16 assists, Sarah Lutz with 15 digs, Jaya Bains with four kills and Amber Alexander with 12 digs.
The Huskies will travel to East Nicolaus tonight for a match with the Spartans.
East Nicolaus 3, Live Oak 0
The Spartans took down the Lions in straight sets on Tuesday as they won by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-18.
East Nicolaus was led by Brynn Lauppe with 15 digs and seven kills, Shaye Wininger with 10 assists and Remmington Hewitt with 12 digs.
The Spartans (6-0) will host Sutter tonight.
Orland 3, Durham 0
The Orland volleyball team defeated Durham in straight sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23.
Michelle Ramirez led Orland with eight kills, while Haley Sites also contributed with six kills.
Hannah Rock also helped, adding three kills and two blocks in the match.
“Our goal tonight was to be aggressive and attack from all over the court. They definitely accomplished that goal,” head coach Miranda Coughlin said.
Orland (7-6) will host Colusa on Thursday.
Colusa 3, Wheatland 1
The RedHawks got a career-high 16 kills from senior Hannah Taylor as they downed the visiting Pirates despite dropping the second set.
Kaylie Gwinnup has a nice effort on the attack as well finishing with seven kills while Annie Lay doled our 21 assists.
On defense the RedHawks got a solid effort from Amber Morales who made seven digs as did sophomore call up Abby Myers.
Colusa (7-8) is back on the court tonight in Gridley.
Girls Tennis
River Valley 9, Yuba City 0
The Falcons took down their rival on Tuesday afternoon by a wide 9-0 margin.
“That’s a tough team (Yuba City), they’re very young and could give a lot of other teams issues in seasons to come,” River Valley head coach Gabe Ramirez said.
The following players recored victories for the Falcons: Sureen Heer (6-0, 6-0), Hanna Abe (6-1, 6-1), Janeli Vargas (7-5, 7-6), Lydia Soto (6-0, 6-1), Relina Xiong (6-3, 6-2) and Manroop Thindal (6-0, 1-6, 10-8).
The winning doubles pairing for River Valley: Manjot Kaur and Susan Yang (6-1, 6-2); Nina Kaur and Estefania Lopez (6-3, 6-2); Chloe Pomerey and Natalie Duanes (6-1, 6-1).
River Valley (5-2) will play Roseville today.
Live Oak 7, Las Plumas 2
The Lions secured their second victory of the season on Tuesday when they defeated Las Plumas by a five-point margin.
Live Oak got its wins from the following singles players: Jessie Patrick (7-6, 6-2), Erica Valadez (6-3, 6-0), Roxy Lopez (6-3, 6-7, 11-9), Nataly Ayala (6-4, 6-1) and Erika Angel (6-1, 6-2).
The winners in doubles were Patrick and Ayala (8-2) and Lopez and Angel (8-6).
“I’m really proud of my team’s performance today, they played really hard and didn’t give up,” head coach Larry Dolan said.
Live Oak (2-0) will host Oroville on Thursday.
COLLEGE
Monterey Peninsula 2, Yuba 1
The 49ers hosted Monterey Peninsula on Tuesday night but suffered a 2-1 loss as Yuba couldn’t even up the match in the late minutes.
The 49ers scored their lone goal in the first half when Antonio Solorzano assisted Jorge Avelar for the score.
Yuba College (2-3) will play at Shasta on
Friday.