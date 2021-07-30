Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
College baseball
Gold Sox 8, Novato 3
The Gold Sox scored five in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to rally past Novato Thursday for the 8-3 win in the opener of a two-game series at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Brandon Motheral drove in three runs, Logan Whitesides a pair to lead Yuba-Sutter (23-10) offensively.
Connor Timmons, formerly of East Nicolaus High School, had four strikeouts to help close out the win from the mound.
The Gold Sox host Sacramento this weekend before welcoming in Novato again Aug. 5 and 6 for a quick two-game home set to end the regular season.
The West Coast World Series, co-hosted by Yuba-Sutter and Lincoln begins Saturday, Aug. 7.
Pro baseball
Aces 6, River Cats 5
The Sacramento River Cats (30-43) could not finish off the comeback, falling to the first place Reno Aces (46-27) Thursday despite late home runs from catcher Joey Bart and first baseman Jason Krizan.
Down 6-2 entering the eighth inning, Bart ignited the comeback with a towering home run to left-center. Three batters later, Krizan left the yard with an opposite field, two-run home run just over the left field wall.
Sacramento brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth, but Reno right-hander Brandyn Sittinger was able to strike out the final two batters to close out the win.
The River Cats had to play from behind partially because Reno left-hander Tyler Gilbert (5-2) was nearly unhittable. He allowed just one run in six innings on three hits and two walks, while striking out 10 River Cats.
Sacramento right fielder Heliot Ramos and his brother, Reno left fielder Henry Ramos, each knocked in a run in their first game against each other since the 2018 Puerto Rican Winter League.
Henry, 29, broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with a towering home run over his brother’s head in right field, while Sacramento’s Ramos, 21, plated his team’s first run in the sixth when he singled to his brother in left field to score rehabbing Giants’ second baseman Tommy La Stella.
Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-5) continued his improved form with a season-high 4.2 innings in which he struck out three while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.