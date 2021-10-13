Women’s soccer
Yuba College 10, Mendocino 0
With a 10-0 rout of Mendocino on Tuesday, the Yuba College women’s soccer team moved into third place – two games back of Los Medanos – in the Bay Valley Conference standings.
Bella Goodson, a Live Oak High graduate, scored four goals and collected four assists to lead Yuba (7-6, 4-2) to the win. Amelia Adamson added a hat trick of three goals and one assist, while Valeria Contreras netted a pair for the 49ers.
Goodson currently leads the conference in goal-scoring with 19 scores this season.
Yuba’s game Friday was canceled with a make-up date yet to be rescheduled.
Athletic Director Erick Burns said the cancelation was not COVID-related
“The (women’s) soccer cancellation was due to Contra Costa having insufficient participants,” Burns said in a statement.
Burns said men’s soccer on Friday is tentatively moved up to 3 p.m. pending confirmation of officials.
Girls tennis
Wheatland 7, Sutter 2
The Pirates ended the regular season with a win over Sutter Tuesday.
Morgan Goode (6-3, 6-1), Pandora Edwards (6-1, 6-1), Kelsi Gardner (7-5, 6-1), Nyeema Lowe (6-4, 6-3) were all straight-set winners for Wheatland. In doubles, Goode and Edwards won 8-3.
Sutter officially forfeited six singles matches and three in doubles due to injury, according to Wheatland officials.
Wheatland begins league finals today at Las Plumas.