Prep boys soccer
Gridley 2, Wheatland 2
The Bulldogs wrapped up an unbeaten Butte View League season Thursday with a draw at Wheatland to clinch the regular season title.
Gridley (13-4-3, 9-0-3 BVL) awaits its playoff seeding when the Northern Section playoffs are unveiled Saturday.
Gridley posted on Twitter that the team is likely to earn a top-two seed.
Prep girls basketball
Woodcreek 55, Yuba City 37
YC junior Karine Dhaliwal scored 20 to lead the Honkers, while senior Emma Geitner added eight points and 14 rebounds.
YC (15-7, 5-4 Capital Valley Conference) hosts Inderkum in its final regular-season game Monday at 6 p.m.
The Honkers are currently fourth in the CVC – one spot away from the third and final automatic qualifying bid to the Sac-Joaquin playoffs.
Antelope 73, River Valley 14
RV ended its season Thursday with a double-digit road loss to Antelope.
The Falcons finished up 1-21 overall and 1-10 in the CVC.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 2, Orland 2
Swaisy Van Dusen and Mackenzie Ritner each scored for the Sutter Union High girls soccer team in a draw at Orland Thursday.
Goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach collected seven saves for Sutter ( 17-2-3, 10-0-2 Butte View League).
Wheatland 3, Gridley 2
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Lucero Angel and Rafaela Anguiano who each scored one goal in a 3-2 loss at Wheatland.
Gridley’s Janessa Delgado and Yulissa Martinez also played well offensively, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 5-11-1 overall and 2-10 in BVL play.