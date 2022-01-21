Prep boys soccer
Gridley 4, Las Plumas 0
The Bulldogs went to 6-0-2 in Butte View League action with a Thursday shutout of LP.
Gridley improved to 9-4-2 overall.
Goals were scored by seniors Gilberto Jimenez and two from Kevin Martinez.
Junior Ricardo Ramos added another score.
Martinez, Jimenez and David Jauregui each chipped in assists.
The Gridley defense, anchored by Hector Palafox, Eddie Rodriguez, Angel Castaneda and Johnny Axume, tallied 26 steals.
Gridley is at Sutter Jan. 27 for a scheduled 3:15 p.m. contest.
Prep girls soccer
LP 4, Gridley 1
The Bulldogs fell at home to LP Thursday.
Maria Espinoza scored the team’s only goal off an assist by Yulissa Martinez.
Gridley fell to 1-6 in league and 4-7-1 overall, and will travel to Sutter Jan. 27 for a 3:15 p.m. game.
