Prep volleyball
Gridley 3, Marysville 1
Marysville lost a four-set road battle with Gridley Wednesday, falling 25-27, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25.
Sophia Tyler had nine kills and 15 digs, while setter Ashley Baggett distributed 24 assists and provided three service aces.
Emma Mangini collected a near double-double of eight kills and eight digs.
The loss was the Indians second straight this week, dropping to 2-10 on the year.
Marysville lost to its rival Lindhurst in five sets Tuesday. Head coach Annie Wooten’s team will be home today to tackle Foothill (Sacramento). First serve begins at 6 p.m.
Gridley’s stats were unavailable by the date of publication.
Girls tennis
Wheatland 9, Oroville 0
Wheatland’s Morgan Goode (6-0,6-1) and Pandora Edwards (6-0, 6-1) each won in straight sets, while Kelsie Gardner prevailed in a straight-set tiebreak (6-0, 7-6) to lead the Pirates to the shutout Wednesday.
Payton Long (6-1, 6-1), Nyeema Lowe (7-5, 6-1) and Dazi Ramos (6-0, 6-1) were also victorious.
In doubles, Goode and Edwards won 8-2, Long and Ashly Ortega 8-2 and Lowe and Ramos edged their foe, 8-3.
Wheatland improved to 4-5 overall and 4-5 in league.
Boys soccer
Faith Christian 3, Buckingham Charter 1
Faith won its first league game Tuesday on the road over Buckingham Charter. Josh Kaesekamp scored twice, while Brody Coggins added a penalty kick goal.
Goalkeeper AJ Bustillos also played a great game, Faith Christian Athletic Director Grant Joyner said.
Girls golf
Twelve Bridges 295, Marysville 298
Marysville was nipped by three strokes Tuesday, falling to Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln.
Grace Mallen shot a team-low of 55, while Jenna McMartin came in second with nine-hole score of 58.
Marysville fell to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league.
Colusa won in straight sets (25-8, 25-17, 25-16) over Durham.