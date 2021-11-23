Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 81, Futures 13
Audrey Harris led all scorers with a single-game school record 54 points as Faith Christian opened its full season with an 81-13 win on the road over Futures of Sacramento.
Angie Ekdawy and Hannah Bliss chipped in 13 and 10 points respectively.
Faith Christian (1-0) hosts Lindhurst Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Yuba City.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City opens at 2-0 this season
The Honkers scored 19 goals in their first two games, both wins, to open up the season at 2-0.
Yuba City shut out Marysville, 13-0, on Monday and routed Lindhurst last week, 6-1.
YC is at Sutter Nov. 30 beginning at 3:15 p.m.
In the Marysville game, head coach Jerry Schicht said six different players scored for Yuba City, while the midfield controlled possession well throughout the game’s 80 minutes.
Against Lindhurst, junior captain Lorelai Miller delivered a hat trick, while Natalie Bender, Jade Smith and Jackie Lopez each added a score.
Prep boys basketball
Yuba City begins 0-1 this season
YC fell 82-37 over the weekend to Oak Ridge.
Ke’on Walker led the Honkers with 13 points. Davis Warren added 11 rebounds.
YC is at Placer at 8 p.m. Monday.
College baseball
Potters announce 2022 promo schedule
The Lincoln Potters have announced promotions associated with the 2022 season mini-plans that go on-sale beginning on Black Friday at 10 a.m.
The mini-plans, along with full season tickets and punch cards, will be buy-one, get-one 50 percent off for a limited time Friday through Nov. 29.
Highlighting this season’s promotions are six fireworks nights on May 28, June 18, July 2, July 4, July 16 and July 30. The fireworks six-pack will include all fireworks nights for just $54 (reserved) or $36 (general admission).
The Potters’ pack is a 16-game set and includes all six fireworks games and all six premium giveaway nights. Additionally the package includes every Friday and Saturday game, as well as opening night and fan appreciation night. Potters Packs start at only $96 for general admission and $144 for reserved level.
Punch cards are back for the 2022 season and can be used for any game (subject to availability). Punch cards are available in five game packages ($25), 10 games ($50) or 20 games ($100). The punch cards can be used for multiple tickets for one game or a few tickets for multiple games.
Full-season tickets are also available and consist of stadium reserved ($325), pavilion reserved ($275) and general admission ($175). All full-season ticket holders will receive 10 percent off of merchandise and invites to exclusive events.
In addition, each season ticket and mini plan holder will receive an equal amount of tickets to our two movie nights on July 1 and July 22.
Single-game tickets for Lincoln Potters regular-season games will be available beginning in April.
All tickets can be purchased online at www.LincolnPotters.com
Potters office
The Lincoln Potters office has relocated from 436 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 104, to 960 Wildcat Blvd. in Rocklin. It’s located inside the Whitney Ranch Information Center at the intersection of Wildcat Boulevard and Bridlewood Drive.
For questions about the 2022 season and for more information about Lincoln Potters Baseball, call 916-209-3444 or visit www.LincolnPotters.com.