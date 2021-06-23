Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
The Yuba-Sutter Boys Lacrosse 14-and-under team finished unbeaten for the first time in club history at 9-0, according to a news release.
The team also claimed a championship for the first time in program history, the release stated.
While it was a sensational season team spokesperson Patrick Respicio said the overall goal of the Yuba-Sutter Youth Lacrosse Club is to provide youth lacrosse players an environment that teaches skills, builds character, encourages and values team play, demands respect and promotes good sportsmanship. For more information about the Yuba-Sutter Chiatku Lacrosse Club, contact Chiatku Lacrosse at yubacitylax@gmail.com or by calling 429-2529.
Little League
Major division
Plumas Lake won its fourth straight elimination game with a 5-4 win over previously unbeaten Sutter Buttes in the District 2 Major Division All-Star Softball tournament Wednesday night at CALL Field, 1366 5th St., Colusa.
Plumas Lake scored four in the third to turn the game in its favor. Amber Smith had two hits and scored twice, Alexis Younger added a double and scored for Plumas Lake.
The teams will meet in a double final at 7 p.m. today (Thursday) at CALL Field.
For SB, Chloe Gonzales and Julianna Viera each had multiple hits and scored in defeat.
Plumas Lake advanced to the final with an 8-2 win over Live Oak on Tuesday, claiming its third straight elimination bracket victory.