The Lincoln Potters begin the California Collegiate League state tournament today (Wednesday) against the Arroyo Seco Saints.
It’s the third game of the day set to begin about 7 p.m. at McBean Stadium in Lincoln.
San Luis Obispo opens up against Conejo at 10 a.m., followed by the winner of game one against Healdsburg set to commence at 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln rounds out Wednesday with a 7 p.m. showing.
The tournament continues Thursday at 10 a.m. and Friday beginning at noon.
The finals are set for 6 p.m. Friday, with fireworks to follow.
River Valley hiring field hockey assistant coach
River Valley High School is hiring an assistant varsity field hockey coach for the fall 2021 season.
The position is part-time and pays between $2,229 to $3,258 per season.
Qualifications include previous coaching experience desired with required valid CPR and first aid certificate.
For additional information, contact Lisa Vargas at 822-7634.