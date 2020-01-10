The Blazers boys basketball team came away with their fifth win of the season on Friday, defending home court en route to taking down the Pirates by a final score of 52-40.
Lindhurst was led by Sam Alfred with 21 points and Angel Ortiz with 10 points.
In the junior varsity game, Wheatland was able to get the victory, 34-26.
Both teams will resume play on Tuesday. Lindhurst (4-8) will host Center, while Wheatland will travel to face Gridley.
Faith Christian 68, Valley Christian 65
The Lions took down their rival on Friday night at home by a clutch three-point margin.
Leading the way for Faith Christian was David Villasenor with 25 points and David Wickline with 16 points. James Bliss also tallied 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Lions in the win.
Faith Christian (6-7, 2-0) will host Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
East Nicolaus 55, CORE Butte 38
The Spartans secured a home win on Friday afternoon in front of a student- heavy crowd.
East Nicolaus was led by the play of David Earhart with 22 points, Connor Timmons with 13 points and Gavin McAuliff with eight points.
East Nicolaus (10-5) will continue play in its host tournament when it takes on Winters tonight at 7 p.m.
Colusa 74, Quincy 66
The RedHawks boys’ team won Friday’s match-up against Quincy with a strong showing from a few players.
Jojo Luna led the way for Colusa with 24 points, while his teammate Mason Saso also pitched in with 20 points. Drew Bradbury scored 14 points on the night for the RedHawks.
Colusa (8-11) will play at Winters on Tuesday.
Gridley 81, Live Oak 45
The Bulldogs secured their 11th win of the season on Friday with a win over rival Live Oak.
Grant Tull led Gridley with 26 points, three rebounds and five assists. Other notable performances included Tony Murillo with 19 points and Colby Norton with six points and five rebounds.
Gridley head coach Chay Dake also commended the spark that Anthony Hiestand provided off the bench for his team.
Gridley (11-6) will host Wheatland on Tuesday.
Junior Varsity
Marysville 57, Sutter 43
The junior varsity Indians and Huskies squared off on Friday night in what proved to be a tough battle for both squads. The Indians would end up on top with a few players in double figures.
Charles Ford led Marysville with 18 points, while his teammate Christian Perry also contributed, scoring 16 points.
As for Sutter, the Huskies were led by Caden Simmons with 19 points and Joey Diaz with nine points.
Both teams will continue play on Tuesday. Sutter (9-8) will travel to Orland and Marysville will play at Colfax.
Girls Basketball
Gridley 55, Live Oak 31
The Gridley girls basketball team secured a dominant victory on Friday night over Live Oak, defeating the Lions by a final score of 55-31.
Three bulldogs finished the game in double figures as Kennedy Tull led the way with 15 points, while Sierra Brady tallied 12 points and Ally Mardesich scored 10 points.
Other notable performances for the Bulldogs included Haley Gustavsen with six points and Lupita Soria with five points.
Gridley (11-7) will start league on Tuesday vs. Wheatland.
East Nicolaus 47, CORE Butte 27
The Spartans girls basketball team took down CORE Butte on Friday afternoon by a comfortable 20-point margin.
East Nicolaus was led by usual offensive threat Taylor Roccucci with 17 points. Hannah O’Connor also finished the day strong with 13 points in the win.
The Spartans junior varsity team also won on Friday, defeating Woodland Christian by a final score of 55-16.
Jocelyn Becerra led the JV Spartans with 16 points. Other notable contributors included Meika Lauppe and Breana Navarro, each with eight points.
East Nicolaus (12-3) will play Winters tonight at 5:30 p.m. in its host tournament.
Wheatland 52, Lindhurst 37
The Pirates girls basketball team won its eighth game of the season on Friday night, taking down nearby foe Lindhurst by 15 points.
Wheatland was led by Alexis Durham with 21 points and five steals. Logan Garza also had a nice showing for the Pirates scoring 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Lastly, Kelly Phillips scored six points and six rebounds on the night.
Wheatland (8-4) will host Gridley on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Marysville 3, Gridley 0
The Gridley girls soccer lost to Marysville at home on Thursday by a three-goal margin.
The Bulldogs’ coaching staff commended Elesia Fuentes and Alondra Perez for their excellent play.
Gridley (1-8) begins league play on Tuesday at Wheatland.
COLLEGE
Women’s Basketball
Yuba 63, Mendocino 30
Despite dressing only five players – the number of players on a basketball court at one time – the 49ers were able to take down Mendocino by a dominant 33-point margin.
Leading the way for Yuba was Lailani Hanks with 24 points, Wendi Sifuentes with 14 points and Gloria Leon-Campos with seven assists and 15 rebounds.
Yuba (10-7, 3-2) will host Napa Valley on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Yuba 65, Mendocino 56
The 49ers led a balanced attack on Friday night over Mendocino to solidify an outright first place position in conference.
Down by two points with roughly four minutes left, Yuba battled back to take the game by nine points.
The 49ers were led by freshly rested Cornell Greenwood with 11 points. Other notable stat lines included Brandon Recek with 10 points and Kam Warrens with nine points – including seven straight free-throws down the stretch.
Yuba (15-3, 6-0) will host Napa Valley on Wednesday at
5:30 p.m.