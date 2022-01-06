Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep football
The Northern California edition of the Lions 4C-1 District prep all-star football exhibition will return for the 45th edition in June.
The game is scheduled for June 18 at Shasta College in Redding, according to a news release submitted on Thursday.
It will feature the Northern portion of the Northern Section against the southern part in an 11- and 8-man battle.
Players are nominated by their prep coaches and selected by the all-star men in charge. In the large school game, University Prep’s Dustin Fortenberry will coach the north, while Paradise’s Rick Prinz leads the south 11-man all-stars.
In the 8-man game, Redding Christian’s Gerald Piper will coach the north, while Burney’s Jedediah Tate leads the south.
For more information about the 45th Lions 4C-1 District prep all-star football exhibition contact Ray Odom at modoyar@yahoo.com.