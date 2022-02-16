Prep boys soccer
Live Oak 6, Paradise 0
The Lions, seeded fifth, advanced in the Northern Section Division II playoffs Tuesday with a shutout at home over No. 12 Paradise.
Juan Ramirez scored twice, while Javier Medina, Esteban Alvarado, Brandon Diaz, Jesus Vazquez all added goals in the win.
Medina added three assists.
Live Oak (12-3-3) will travel on Thursday to face No. 4 Yreka in the second round. Action begins at 4 p.m.
“Live Oak Soccer is starting to click at the right time,” head coach Luis Cibrian said in a statement. “This was our first game all season with all of our starting line-up. This season we have been (challenged) because of COVID-19. We know that we are really not a number five team for playoffs, but COVID hurt our standings this year and we are going to make a run for section.”
Amateur boxing
Marysville’s Hit Squad Boxing Center fighter Felix Guzman, 15, won his first international championship, in a tournament in Mexicali Baja, Mexico last weekend.
Guzman beat Nico Zamora of Mexico in the finals. Up next for Guzman is the USA Boxing Nationals in April in Cleveland.
Senior softball
The Yuba Sutter Senior Softball Club (YSSSC) is taking sign-ups for the upcoming softball season. Sign-ups are due Feb. 26. For more information contact Roger Hanlin (530) 682-6945, Terry Brown (530) 613-0623 or Ken Shyrock (916) 764-1559.
Stonyford Rodeo
The 79th annual Stonyford Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will be a 3-day event again this year beginning Friday, April 29 and Saturday Apr 30, 2022 and concluding Sunday, May 1.
The first day’s rodeo will start at 5 p.m. showcasing PRCA events. The second day’s events, on Saturday, April 30 will be both PRCA and amateur contests.
This is a full day that begins with a breakfast served by the local volunteer fire department at the fire hall from 7 to 10 a.m., followed by a parade through town, which includes several horseback riding groups, local politicians and civic groups, and the always interesting Corkill Ranch Wild Bunch.
The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. The third day, Sunday, May 1, begins with breakfast in the fire hall and Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. in the grandstands. The amateur rodeo will begin at noon.
All tickets are general admission (except VIP top row and Box Seats tickets). General admission seating is first-come, first-serve.
Fly fishing
The annual Pleasanton fly fishing show is Feb. 25-27 in the Alameda County Fairgrounds, located at 4501 Pleasanton Avenue.
After missing out last year due to health and safety concerns, the facility will play host to
a three-day weekend of all-things-fly-fishing, according to a news release.
The participants will range from beginners to seasoned veterans – with seminars, casting demonstrations, fly-tying, destination films, the fly fishing film festival and the newest tackle and clothing in a sold-out exhibition hall.
There will be approximately 15 presentations per hour during the three-day angling extravaganza.
Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days and $35 for three
days. Children 5 and under are free as are boy and girl scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12-years-old are $5. Active military with an ID is $10.
Archery
On Saturday, the 18th Annual Jess Ohrt Memorial Shoot begins at 1 p.m. There will be 14 unmarked archery targets located at Spenceville Wildlife Area. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize for the highest score.
The shooter with the highest score, using only 5 pins, will receive the Jess Ohrt Memorial trophy. Entry fee is $10. For more information visit www.Yubasutterbowhunters.org or through Facebook.
On Feb. 20, the 39th Annual Yuba-Sutter Bowhunters Archery Shoot takes center stage with 42 marked targets at Spenceville Wildlife Area.
Hot lunch and refreshments are available during the shoot.
Over 50 prizes will be handed out. For more information search Facebook or visit www.Yubasutterbowhunters.org.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.