Prep girls basketball
Live Oak’s Hailey Medeiros helped guide the Lions girls basketball team to its first two wins in the Sacramento Valley League with back-to-back wins over Paradise.
On Tuesday, Medeiros dropped in 10 as Live Oak edged Paradise on the road, 34-33.
“It was a competitive game in which we were able to beat Paradise in a very close game,” Live Oak coach Sharonda Watson said.
The next day, Live Oak hosted Paradise and won 44-28.
Hailey Medeiros led Live Oak with 17 points and seven rebounds. Annalese Contreras chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.
Live Oak (6-10, 2-7) ends the SVL season tonight on the road against Winters. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Pro baseball
The Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, announced their complete 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, including six additional games and a new home finale.
The River Cats will play 75 games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, beginning on April 5. Opening Night has a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the newly-minted Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), who are playing at Sutter Health Park for the first time.
Following the six-game season-opening series at home, the River Cats will hit the road, taking on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) for the first six of 30 total games against the division rival.
Must-see games include a series against the affiliate-rival Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) from April 19-24, which includes two fireworks nights. After a quick road trip to Albuquerque, the River Cats return home to celebrate mom at the ballpark, closing out a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s affiliate) on Mother’s Day (May 8) at 1:05 p.m.
July is full of fireworks as more than half the River Cats’ home games will have the postgame staple, including a 6:35 p.m. Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3.
The six additional games at the end of the season include three at the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) from Sept. 22-24 and a three-game homestand against the Aviators from Sept. 26-28. The season-finale is set for a 12:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. games. All Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. first pitches.
The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.
Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.
Men’s basketball
Merritt 79, Yuba College 67
The 49ers dropped their second straight game Wednesday, falling on the road to Merritt, 79-67.
The loss dropped Yuba to 13-8 overall and 7-2 in the Bay Valley. The team is currently a half-game behind conference leader Contra Costa with seven games to play.
Yuba is in Ukiah for a game at Mendocino Monday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Yuba College 69, Merritt 50
Yuba won its sixth straight game Wednesday on the road over Merritt.
The win moved Yuba into second place of the Bay Valley with a 5-1 mark.
Stuart Welch’s team is currently a half-game back of conference leader Solano.
Zianna Hundal and Raenette McCrae each posted 18 points to lead the 49ers to Wednesday’s win.
Yuba is at Mendocino Monday for a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start.
