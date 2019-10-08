The Lions’ girls tennis team secured another victory on Tuesday as they made the trip south to defeat the Wheatland Pirates, 8-1.
Live Oak’s singles winners: Lizzy Allan (6-2, 6-1), Jessie Patrick (5-7, 6-1, 6-2), Erica Valadez (6-3, 6-3), Roxy Lopez (7-6, 7-5), Nataly Ayala (6-2, 6-0) and Ericka Angel (6-7, 6-3, 6-0).
The Lions also won two matches in doubles: Patrick and Ayala won 8-5, while Lopez and Angel won 8-4.
As for Wheatland, the Pirates’ only victory came from the doubles pairing of Lauren Steiger and Asia Jones, 8-6.
“Wheatland played really hard today, you have to give credit to that team,” Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan said. “Our ladies rose to the occasion though, we had to work hard to earn this one,” Dolan added.
Live Oak (9-1, 6-1) will host Colusa on Thursday.
Sutter 5, Colusa 4
Orland 9, Sutter 0
The Huskies’ girls tennis team nearly swept Colusa in singles to win 5-4 at home on Monday.
Sarah Short (6-2, 7-6), Mateya Gualco (6-3 7-6), Sahara Dale (by default), Blair Ulrich (6-1 6-1) each took down their singles opponents.
In doubles, Dale and Emma Cucchi won its pro-set 8-5.
On Tuesday, Sutter fell to Orland in a 9-0 defeat.
Sutter will play Gridley at home on Thursday.
Volleyball
River Valley 3, Yuba City 0
The Falcons took down their rival on Tuesday night as they bested the Honkers in three sets: 25-17, 25-8 and 25-14.
River Valley was led by Mackenzie Van Valkenburgh with 11 kills and Grace Keough with 18 digs. The Falcons also saw admirable performances from Thya Sengwong with 20 assists and Jaclyn Ruiz with seven kills and 10 digs.
River Valley (11-2, 6-1) will play at home on Thursday vs. Roseville.
Sutter 3, Las Plumas 0
The Huskies swept the Thunderbirds in a three-set sweep on Tuesday night by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13.
Sutter was led by the play of Sarah Lutz with 11 aces, 10 kills and five digs. Other standout performances came from Mikenzi Johnson with 13 kills, Jaya Bains with 12 assists and Maddie Kunkle with 11 assists.
Sutter (21-8, 3-1) will play at Corning Thursday.
East Nicolaus 3, Hamilton 1
The Spartans were able to secure a four-set win on Tuesday night as they took down the Braves by set scores of 26-24, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-21.
On defense, Remmington Hewitt led East Nic with 26 digs. Other notable contributions came from Savy Price with 13 kills, Shaye Wininger with six aces and Karizma Faupula with 13 assists.
In junior varsity, the Spartans were victorious in two sets, winning 25-11 and 25-18.
East Nicolaus varsity
(17-3, 3-1) will play at
Durham on Thursday.
Colfax 3, Marysville 0
The Indians lost in a three-set defeat on Monday to Colfax. Set scores were 17-25, 12-25 and 12-25.
Despite the tough loss, Marysville was led by Corrine Matthews with 18 assists and Caroline Matthews with 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces.
Marysville (12-13) will play at Bear River tonight.
Colusa 3, Winters 0
Back in the confines of Don Bransford Gymnasium, Colusa notched a Sacramento Valley League win as they cruised past visiting Winters in straight sets 25-9, 25-13, 25-12
Amber Morales led the way from the service line accounting for 19 points which included eight aces.
Annie Lay directed the attack distributing 25 assists while Hannah Taylor and Reese Roper talked 11 and nine kills respectively.
In the junior varsity game the RedHawks prevailed 25-14, 25-8.
Colusa (19-12, 2-2) next hosts Live Oak on Thursday.
COLLEGE
Women’s Soccer
Yuba 3, Marin 2
Yuba 0, Merritt 0
The 49ers women’s soccer team defeated the College of Marin on Friday, 3-2 before tying top ranked Merritt College in a 0-0 draw.
Yuba College welcomed some young stars to both matches as the Yuba-Sutter Scorpions made it out to Friday’s game and the Azzuri ’06 girls came out to Tuesday’s game.
“It’ was great to see these kids out here and it’s awesome to have their support,” head coach Cristina Baggio said.
In Friday’s match the 49ers’ goals were scored by Libby Adan, Estrella Silva and Kassidy Hembree.
After Tuesday’s draw against Merritt, coach Baggio is very pleased with the way her team is playing as of late.
“We’ve been playing very consistently as a team, we’ve had a few of our top players get injured so it’s nice to see everyone else step up and play for them,” Baggio said.
Yuba (2-1-1) will host Solano on Friday at 4 p.m.