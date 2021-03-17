Live Oak girls tennis continued its undefeated run this year with an 8-1 win at home over Paradise Tuesday.
The Lions (5-0) won all six singles matches (four in straight sets) and two of three doubles pro sets to clinch victory.
The team’s No. 1, Paige Eccles took care of business in split sets (1-6, 6-2, 6-4), while Averyn Jansen was the other split-set winner (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) over Paradise.
Elizabeth Eller (6-1, 6-1), Kirit Pamma (6-3, 6-2), Maddie Engelmann (7-6 [6-1], 6-2) and Jaskaran Nagra (6-0, 6-0) were Live Oak’s four straight-set winners.
In doubles, Eller and Jansen teamed up to win the No. 2 match, 8-3; while Yasmine Duenas and Marlene Medina combined to take down their No. 3 doubles foe, 8-4.
River Valley edges Inderkum, 5-4
River Valley girls tennis powered through Inderkum on the road Wednesday with a 5-4 victory to improve to 5-4 in the Capital Valley Conference.
Ava Millang (6-2, 6-4), Peyton Webb (6-1, 5-7, 10-8), Ava Bumpus (7-6. 6-1) and McKenna Kirkman (6-2, 6-1) each won their singles match.
In doubles, Chloe Pomeroy/ Natalie Duenas won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, while Nainapal Kaur/ Estefania Lopez prevailed, 6-0, 6-1 for the Falcons.
River Valley hosts Bella Vista Friday at 3:30 p.m..
Lions all-star game canceled
The 2021 Lions NorCal all-star football exhibition has been canceled due to concerns over the health and safety of players and spectators, according to a news release submitted on Wednesday.
The game was scheduled to be played June 26 at Shasta College in Redding.
Ray Odom, director of the Lions all-star football committee, said in part that state restrictions could not be worked around.
“Logistically, it was felt that it would be very difficult to comply with the pandemic-related restrictions placed on the game by the state and university, including issues like screening of athletes and spectators,” Odom said in a statement.
In the coming weeks, the all-star’s north and south teams will be selected based on coaches’ nominations.
The committee is hopeful that a traditional all-star game will return in 2022.
Sutter to host baseball camp next month
Sutter High is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting April 18. It will be led in part by varsity head coach Stewart Peterson, who will work in conjunction with the U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited.
Registration is now underway and parents can save up to $30 through April 18.
Enter code SPRING30 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.
Colusa JV over Middletown, 9-4
Colusa’s junior varsity baseball team went to Middletown and came away with a 9-4 win Tuesday night.
The team was led on the mound by Niko Silvas who pitched a 7-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out eight.
At the plate Silvas went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and a RBI.
Peyton Humphrey added two hits and a couple RBI.